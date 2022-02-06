Senegal vs Egypt LIVE: Afcon final team news and line-ups as Mohamed Salah faces Sadio Mane

Michael Jones
·9 min read
Senegal vs Egypt LIVE: Afcon final team news and line-ups as Mohamed Salah faces Sadio Mane
Follow live updates from the Africa Cup of Nations final as Senegal face Egypt to decide what has been a thrilling tournament in Cameroon. After four weeks of competition, the final sees the continent’s two best players in Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah compete for a first international honour, with both star forwards having played integral roles in their respective nation’s run to the final.

Senegal, the tournament favourites, are aiming to win the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time after they lost in the final to Algeria in 2019. They defeated Burkina Faso 3-1 in the semi-finals and after a slow start, strength in depth has proved key for Aliou Cisse’s side, with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, defender Kalidou Koulibaly and midfielder Idrissa Gueye all helping to form a formidable starting eleven.

Egypt, meanwhile, have prevailed through two penalty shoot-outs during the knockout stages. Under veteran coach Carlos Queiroz, Egypt knocked out Ivory Coast and hosts Cameroon on penalties, either side of a extra-time victory over Morocco. While Salah is their talisman, the Pharaohs have frustrated their opponents thanks to their defensive shape and organisation, and are aiming to win the title for a record eighth time. Follow all the latest updates from the final below:

Africa Cup of Nations final latest updates

  • Favourites Senegal aiming to win tournament for first time

  • Egypt knocked out hosts Cameroon on penalties in semi-finals

  • Kick-off is at 7pm GMT

  • Sadio Mane vs Mohamed Salah in battle of Liverpool forwards

  • Chelsea’s Mendy, Arsenal’s Elneny and Watford’s Sarr also in action

AFCON 2022: Jurgen Klopp on watching Mane and Salah

18:27 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked whether he will be watching tonight’s Afcon final and what it will be like to see his two star players, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, play against each other. He said:

It will be exciting. Now it’s obviously not so easy because we have to watch the game and one will be definitely really happy after it, and the other one much less so. But both have a good chance to achieve something really big.

“It’s difficult obviously to get that far in a tournament, the pressure – they are the superstars so the pressure they had on their shoulders was massive.

“And how they dealt with it, I’m really proud of them, to be honest, and now two of them are in the final and yeah, we will watch it definitely.”

AFCON 2022: Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah compared ahead of Africa Cup of Nations final

18:24 , Michael Jones

Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will go head-to-head in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final.

They have an incredible record playing together for the Reds but will be on opposite sides as Senegal take on Egypt in the Cameroonian capital Yaounde.

Here, we take a look at how the two strikers compare:

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah compared ahead of Africa Cup of Nations final

AFCON 2022: Sadio Mane believes Senegal’s experience will give them the edge against Egypt

18:20 , Michael Jones

Sadio Mane feels Senegal’s experience will give them the edge against Egypt as he goes head to head with Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Mane will lead favourites Senegal in Sunday’s showpiece against the Pharaohs, for whom Salah has starred in the Cameroon-staged tournament.

Senegal have never won the tournament but return to the final for the second successive time having lost to Algeria in 2019.

Sadio Mane believes Senegal’s experience will give them the edge against Egypt

AFCON 2022: Mo Salah on winning

18:16 , Michael Jones

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah believes his team are capable of winning the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 12 years and hopes to achieve a personal goal of winning a big tournament for his country. Salah said:

I always say I would love to win something with my country. Every time I come to the national team I’m proud to wear the shirt, I give my best to the team. Team awards always come first.

“Hopefully we can do something this time. We do our best to win it; we have a good coach, we have a good team, we have a very good group and they played for the national team for 10 or 11 years now.

“I know we have a very good team. We give our best and hopefully we win it.”

AFCON 2022: Sadio Mane on experience

18:12 , Michael Jones

Senegal’s Sadio Mane says that the experience of losing the 2019 Afcon final will be a ‘good asset’ for his team as they look to win the tournament for the very first time. He feels as though the squad is in a good place and has the ability to defeat seven-time champions Egypt tonight saying:

Experience is a good asset. I think that has always been the case since the start of this tournament. We suffered so much with a lot of COVID cases and several injuries too.

“We had a very difficult time but with our experience we kept calm until we recovered the whole group. We played a final last time, so we have experience and we will try to win this trophy.”

AFCON 2022: Senegal vs Egypt team changes

18:08 , Michael Jones

Both managers make just one change to their starting XIs from the teams that played their respective semi-finals

Aliou Cisse brings Ismaila Sarr into the line-up in place of Bamba Dieng and Carlos Quieroz replaces Omar Kamal with Emam Ashour.

AFCON 2022: Senegal vs Egypt line-ups

18:00 , Michael Jones

Senegal XI: E. Mendy, B. Sarr, Koullibaly, Diallo, Ciss, N. Mendy, Kouyate, I. Sarr, Gueye, Mane, Diedhou

Egypt XI: Gabaski, Ashour, Abdelmonem, Hamdi El Wensh, El Fotouh. Elneny, Fathy, El Soleya, Salah, Mohamed, Marmoush

AFCON 2022: Sadio Mane vs Mo Salah

17:56 , Michael Jones

The English interest in this match - other than witnessing the exciting nature of African football - is of course seeing Sadio Mane and Mo Salah go head-to-head.

They’re mightily impressive when playing together for Liverpool and have carried that form into this tournament for their respective nations.

Sadio Mane has provided three goals and two assists during the tournament so far, including a goal to wrap up victory in the semi-final on Wednesday.

Mo Salah meanwhile has netted twice and recorded one assist during Egypt’s journey to the final, as well as holding his nerve to convert the clinching penalty in the last-16 shootout.

AFCON 2022: Egypt’s route to the final

17:52 , Michael Jones

Egypt have had a tougher times of things. They lost their opening group game to Nigeria but responded with wins over Guinea-Bissau and Sudan to finished second in Group D.

In the knockouts stages they’ve come up against two big names in Ivory Coast and Cameroon and had to defeat both in penalty shootouts either side of a 2-1 quarter-final win over Morocco - a game that also went to extra-time.

Every one of Egypt’s three knockout games has gone 120 minutes with two resulting in penalty shootouts. They are a tough team to score against and with Senegal’s players likely to be fresher it will a case of defence first when they kick off tonight.

AFCON 2022: Senegal’s route to the final

17:47 , Michael Jones

Senegal have been impressive throughout the competition and may be slightly favoured to win the whole thing when the game kicks off in just over an hour’s time.

Senegal made it through the group stages unbeaten although they only won one of their games (1-0 vs Zimbabwe). They drew the other two 0-0 to top Group B and set up a last-16 tie with Cape Verde. Another win and clean sheet followed as they won 2-0 before consecutive 3-1 victories saw them knockout Equatorial Guinea and Burkina Faso on route to the final.

AFCON 2022: Senegal vs Egypt

17:43 , Michael Jones

Senegal came runners-up in the previous edition of the competition back in 2019 and are again one final hurdle away from lifting the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane has been instrumental in helping his country make it this far and will hope to avoid the heartbreak of another final defeat.

He’ll com up against an Egyptian team captained by Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah who are aiming to further consolidate their status as the most successful nation in the competition’s history.

Egypt last reached the final in 2017 but lost to current hosts Cameroon.

AFCON 2022: Senegal vs Egypt

17:37 , Michael Jones

History is going to be made tonight as Senegal and Egypt compete in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal have never lifted the trophy despite making it to the final in 2002 and 2019 and will be hoping that the third time’s the charm as the go up against Egypt tonight.

Conversely Egypt are the most successful nation in the competition. They’ve won the cup seven times and would make it a record-breaking eighth win if they’re successful this evening. It’s been 12 years since the Pharaohs last won the tournament and they look determined to set that right this year.

Senegal vs Egypt

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute