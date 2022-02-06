Senegal vs Egypt LIVE! AFCON final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Senegal vs Egypt - LIVE!

After 51 games, 24 teams have been whittled down to just two as Senegal and Egypt meet in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool teammates Mo Salah and Sadio Mane will lead their respective nations out at the Olembe Stadium in the Cameroonian capital of Yaounde, knowing they are each 90 minutes - or maybe a little longer - from lifting the trophy.

Egypt are already the most successful side in AFCON history, having won the tournament on seven occasions, though not since the last of a straight hat-trick of wins in 2010.

Senegal, meanwhile, have never won the title, a failing that has earned them the unwanted tag of African football’s great underachievers.

Intriguingly, this clash is the first in a huge trilogy, with the countries set to meet again in a two-legged World Cup qualification playoff next month.

Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below...

Key Points

Kick-off: 7pm, Olembe Stadium

TV channel: Sky Sports & BBC

Egypt team news

Senegal team news

Prediction: Senegal 1-0 Egypt

Egypt team news

16:52 , Malik Ouzia

Omar Kabal will not be able to take up his spot in the side after the right-back earned a suspension for accumulating yellow cards during the tournament.

Akram Tawfik started the tournament as the regular right-back but was ruled out after the opening match, while central defender Ahmed Hegazy is a doubt having missed the semi-final.

How to watch

16:50 , Malik Ouzia

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League, Football and Main Event channels, as well as BBC Three.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Sky Go app. TV licence fee payers can stream the match via the BBC iPlayer or on the BBC Sport website.

Good afternoon!

16:33 , Malik Ouzia

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of this evening’s Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Egypt.

We’ll have all the team news and build-up ahead of a 7pm kick-off...