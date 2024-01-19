Senegal v Cameroon on TV: Channel, start time and how to watch online tonight

COPA AFRICANA (AP)

Senegal will look to make it back-to-back wins to kick off their African Cup of Nations defence when they face Cameroon in a highly-anticipated Group C clash.

The defending champions made the perfect start to this year’s competition as a Lamine Camara brace helped them record a comprehensive 3-0 victory over 10-man Gambia.

Cameroon, meanwhile, endured a disappointing start to their tournament, with the Indomitable Lions failing to win against ten-men Guinea.

Rigobert Song’s side, who won the competition in 2017, now face a tough task as they look to get their first win on the board, with Senegal knowing that another win will all but guarantee their place in the knockout rounds.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming match. Get the latest odds and tips here.

When is Senegal vs Cameroon?

The match kicks off on Friday 19 January at 5pm GMT and takes place at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting at 4.55pm GMT.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Senegal have no injury concerns following their first game and are expected to name an unchanged starting XI from their tournament opener.

Cameroon, meanwhile, should be boosted by the return of Andre Onana after the Manchester United keeper missed his country’s opening game having arrived late to the tournament. Key striker and captain Vincent Aboubakar remains a doubt having missed out against Guinea due to a thigh injury.

Predicted line-ups

Senegal XI: Mendy; Koulibaly, Diallo, Niakhate; Diatta, Camara, Gueye, Jakobs; Sarr, Diallo, Mane.

Story continues

Cameroon XI: Onana; Castelleto, Wooh, Moukoudi, Yongwa; Ntcham, Kemen, Anguissa; Magri, Toko Ekambi, N’Koudou.

Odds

Senegal 19/20

Draw 21/10

Cameroon 3/1

Prediction

The defending champions already look fit and firing and should be fancied to get past a Cameroon side who they have not lost against since 2005. Senegal 3-1 Cameroon.