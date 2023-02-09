WHO sends medical supplies to Turkey, Syria as earthquake toll tops 16,000

Freezing temperatures deepened the misery of survivors of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria that killed more than 16,000 people, as rescuers struggled to save countless people still trapped under rubble.

The death toll from Monday's 7.8-magnitude quake is expected to rise sharply as rescue efforts pass the 72-hour mark beyond which the chance of saving lives diminishes sharply.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday conceded "shortcomings" after criticism of his government's response to the earthquake, one of the deadliest this century.

Survivors have been left to scramble for food and shelter, and in some cases stand by helplessly as their relatives called for rescue, only to fall silent under the debris.

The World Health Organization is deploying expert teams and flights with medical supplies to Turkey and Syria.

Speaking on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing that it will send a high-level delegation to coordinate its response as well as three flights with medical supplies, one of which is already on its way to Istanbul.

"The health needs are tremendous," said Dr Iman Shankiti, the WHO representative for Syria.

The combined death toll in the two countries is currently more than 11,000 people.

WHO officials have previously estimated that the toll may reach more than 20,000 deaths after the disaster.

Tens of thousands injured



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Earthquake death toll rises to more than 5,000 in Turkey, Syria

Massive earthquake kills hundreds in Turkey, Syria

Turkey hit by a deadly earthquake as death toll rises