Sending your kids back to the classroom? Here's how experts advise keeping them safe.

With back-to-school season upon us, some kids across the country have already started returning to classes in person. But with a new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association finding that more than 97,000 American kids tested positive for the coronavirus during the last two weeks of July alone — a 40 percent uptick from the previous two weeks — many parents are likely feeling some anxiety about their children returning to in-person learning, wondering how to keep them safe.

Wanting to gather some advice on how parents can best achieve this, Yahoo Life reached out to four medical experts — Dr. Uché Blackstock, emergency medicine physician and chief executive officer of Advancing Health Equity; Dr. Dara Kass, emergency medical doctor and assistant clinical professor at Columbia University School of Medicine; Dr. Kavita Patel, primary care physician and nonresident fellow at the Brookings Institution; and Dr. Purvi Parikh, pediatric allergy and infectious diseases specialist at New York University Langone Health. Here’s what they had to say.

Wearing masks: What's a good way to teach kids how to safely put their own masks on and off?

Patel: “You want to teach children to try to put it on one loop at a time and not fuss with it. And it should cover your nose and mouth. Try to avoid doing things like touching ...the part of the mask that's covering your nose and mouth. You want to keep [that] free from as much contact as possible. You just want to tell kids to take them off the same way you put [masks] on — take it off one loop at a time.”

Kass: “The most important thing with children and mask wearing is practice. They need to put it on, keep it on and take it off after they've washed their hands in a safe environment.”

Parikh: “It's very easy to teach children. Any kid child over the age of 2 should know how to put it on. Usually, we'll advise children not to remove masks until after they've already come home, because it's very important that they keep the mask on when they're around other people and [in] public, especially places like school.”

Riding the school bus: What safety precautions should be taken?

Blackstock: “The school bus is an area where you definitely have to discuss safety with the kids, because it's an enclosed area. School buses should be maintaining the same rules as other indoor spaces, so that children should really try to stay as far apart from each other. Make sure to still keep their masks on [and] keep their hands to themselves. There should be hand sanitizer available for them as well, and also don't touch any surfaces.”

Parikh: “Tell your child, ‘Keep your mask on the whole time that you're on the school bus, make sure it stays over your nose and mouth.’ Stay far apart — don't sit right next to your best friend or [have] multiple kids in one [row]. That might be a little bit difficult for younger kids, but definitely for older kids, it's our job to educate them on what safe social distancing is.”

Patel: “At a minimum, explain to them that as soon as they get off the bus, they need to also wash their hands and avoid touching anyone else, including their own face. Some parents are giving their children those little pocket sanitizers so that they can use it. If you think that you can hook it onto their backpack and they'll learn how to use it, that's also good.”

Masks and hand sanitizer are key to school-bus safety this fall, say experts. (Photo: Getty Images)