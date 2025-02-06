“They are sending a message” – Gary Neville makes major Arsenal transfer claim after striker bid

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has hit out at the state of Arsenal’s attack after they failed to strengthen with the signing of a new striker this January.

The Gunners notably made a bid for Ollie Watkins, which was turned down by Aston Villa, according to the Athletic, and Neville believes that the club making this offer has sent a clear message.

Arsenal could really have done with a proven prolific player like Watkins up front, with Neville criticising the current options like Kai Havertz as toothless.

It remains to be seen how Arsenal will cope without the signing of another striker for the rest of the season, but Neville feels the failed bid for Watkins has sent the message that there is a lack of faith in the current options up front.

Kai Havertz in action for Arsenal against Newcastle (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“This has shone a massive spotlight on the toothlessness of Arsenal’s forward players compared to what we’re seeing at the other end of the pitch,” Neville said on Sky Sports’ coverage of last night’s game, as quoted by the Metro.

“They have to [strengthen in the position] this summer. I was supportive of them not panicking, finding the player they want, I get that.

“But when they bid for Ollie Watkins, they are sending a message to the rest of the squad, the ones up front aren’t good enough. They were never going to get him anyway.”

Neville knows a thing or two about what it takes to win Premier League titles and other major trophies after a great career at Man Utd for many years.

The former Red Devils defender played with some great strikers like Ruud van Nistelrooy, Wayne Rooney and Andrew Cole, and it’s clear that there’s no one near that level in this Arsenal squad.