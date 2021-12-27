Send These New Year Wishes to Your Loves Ones in 2022

2022 is fast approaching, and it couldn’t get here soon enough! For most people the new year can mark an opportunity to set New Year’s resolutions, or a chance for a fresh start. Along with updating your vision board for 2022 and re-evaluating life in general, you might be caught wondering what the best way is to send New Year wishes to your friends and family. If you’re stuck on what to put in a New Year’s card alongside the photo of your family you’ve included, we’ve rounded up some well wishes and New Year quotes you can jot down to pass along to those you care about the most.

Although we’re old-fashioned over here and love a good homemade card, you don’t have to put pen to paper to make spirits bright during the New Year. Before the holidays, you may want to send colleagues a short email with well wishes. Or you might be thinking of New Year Instagram captions and want to pass along a heartfelt wish in addition to a witty one-liner. Whether you’re sharing a photo of yourself or one of your family, this is a great way to send along words of encouragement to your followers in the new year.

If you’re hosting a New Year’s party this year, you may also be looking for some words to say that will lift everyone’s spirits as you all toast to the upcoming year. As one chapter ends and another begins, these best New Year wishes are great ways to reflect on the past year and celebrate the one to come. Here’s to 2022!

Short New Year Wishes

Have a sparkling New Year!

New adventures are around the corner. Happy New Year!

Make way for 2022!

I said this 365 days ago, but happy New Year!

May the new year bless you with health, wealth, and happiness.

Out with the old, in with the new! Happy New Year!

Here’s hoping you make the most of 2022!

May the new year bring you peace, joy, and happiness.

Wishing you and yours health and prosperity in the new year.

Let your dreams take flight in the new year!

New Year Wishes for Friends

Each year I spend with you is the best one yet! Here’s to making more memories in 2022.

I knew I could make it through everything I faced this year because of you. Thank you for your amazing friendship!

I can’t wait to see where the next year brings us! Wishing you nothing but happiness in the new year.

I’m so proud of everything you accomplished this year, and can’t wait to see what you do in 2022!

Here’s to another year full of joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories with an unforgettable friend!

Let this year be the year you go after progress over perfection and savor every victory you make along the way to your goals.

Touching New Year Wishes

Tomorrow, is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one!

New is the year, new are the hopes, new is the resolution, new are the spirits, and new are my warm wishes just for you. Have a promising and fulfilling New Year!

May you discover everything you are looking for in the new year right inside yourself!

A new year is like starting a new chapter in your life. It’s your chance to write an incredible story for yourself.

As you pursue your hopes and dreams, may this year bring you much success and may your journey be wonderful.

As the new year draws close, I hope it's filled with the promises of a hopeful tomorrow.

With the new year on the horizon, I wish that you embrace it with an open heart and go forward with faith, hope, and courage.

You have come so far already, just think of how much you’ll grow in the year to come!

May this coming year lead you on a new exciting adventure, complete with life-changing experiences and deeper friendships.

New Year Wishes for Boss

Thank you for all you have done for me in the past year—I couldn’t have done it without you!

Wishing you and your family health, happiness, and prosperity in the new year.

With a boss like you, I know this next year is going to be our team’s best one yet!

I can’t wait to see how our team will grow in the new year, thanks to your fantastic leadership!

Thank you for inspiring me to do my best this past year. Here’s to more success in the new year.

New Year Wishes for Loved Ones

I can't believe another year has passed. Time flies when you're with the one you love most. Happy New Year!

Happy New Year, my love! I feel like I can accomplish anything in this new year with you by my side.

Thank you for your constant love and support this past year. Here's to another amazing year.

I can't believe all the places the past year has brought us, and I can't wait to see where we go in 2022. I love you!

You made this past year one full of endless laughter and joy. May next year bring us the same and more.

You’ve filled a tough year full of laughter, love, and friendship. Cheers to another year of taking on the world together.

