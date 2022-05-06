Send us your photos of trees and flowers around Boise. We’ll feature the best pics

Idaho is a beautiful state, there’s no doubt about it. From the snow-capped peaks and deep valleys of the Sawtooth Mountains to the rocky banks of the Snake River, the Gem State has no shortage of places that’ll make you gasp in wonder.

The entertainment website Thrillest recently ranked Idaho as the 16th most-beautiful state in the U.S. (We think that that’s still too low.)

But with so many stunning landscape throughout the state, let’s not overlook the Treasure Valley, especially during spring when flowers start to bloom and neighborhood streets become as pretty as a picture.

View of downtown Boise from the Boise Foothills, with wild bachelor buttons in the foreground.

Our Idaho Statesman’s photographers take great photos, but we want to see your amazing pictures of the flowers, trees, rivers and skies this spring.

Whether it’s along the Boise River Greenbelt or looking over the valley from Bogus Basin, send us your favorite images of the Treasure Valley looking its prettiest.

Please send photos to sgoodwin@idahostatesman.com or our Instagram page, Idaho Statesman. Include your name, where you took the picture, and any social media handles you want to include, and we’ll feature the best photos on our social media pages and in a future story.

The Statesman has the right to post any images you send to us on our website and social media pages.

So what are you waiting for? Get those, phones and cameras out and show off this beautiful corner of the world we live in.

Reminder: We’re looking for pictures specifically of trees and flowers looking their best.