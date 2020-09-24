'Send me a text': Obama calls on Americans to get in touch with thoughts on US election

'I'll be in touch from time to time to share what's on my mind, too' (Getty Images for EIF & XQ)

Former president Barack Obama has issued a call for Americans to get in touch with their thoughts on the upcoming election, telling them: "Send me a text".

"All right, let's try something new," Mr Obama, 59, said in a message posted on his social media accounts on Wednesday.

"If you’re in the United States, send me a text at 773-365-9687 — I want to hear how you're doing, what's on your mind, and how you're planning on voting this year," he added.

"I'll be in touch from time to time to share what's on my mind, too."

Unfortunately for fans of Mr Obama, the mobile phone number is unlikely to be his personal contact number; it corresponds with the dialing code of his adopted hometown of Chicago.

It is understood that Mr Obama has remained living in Washington D.C after leaving the White House in early 2017.

The text initiative is the latest effort by Mr Obama to help with the election campaign of his former running mate and ex-vice president Joe Biden.

Mr Obama has been actively trying to mobilise the vote for his long-time ally ahead of the November poll.

Just over a month out from November's election, Mr Biden, 77, still commands a strong lead over president. But that lead has narrowed in recent weeks, particularly in key battleground states.

Earlier this week, Mr Obama released a video on Twitter urging his followers to vote for Mr Biden to ensure America's democracy endures.

He said the stakes of the 2020 election are much bigger than "Joe or the man he is running to replace".

"What's at stake is whether or not our democracy endures," Mr Obama said in the video. "And the folks in power are hoping that you stay at home."

