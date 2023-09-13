‘Send more tanks’ to Ukraine, pleads injured German aid worker

Mr Mawick was travelling with three colleagues when their vehicle was struck by a Russian shell - Twitter

A German aid worker who narrowly escaped death after a Russian missile attack on his convoy in eastern Ukraine has appealed to Berlin to “send more tanks” to Kyiv.

Speaking from his hospital bed near the war’s front lines in the eastern Donbas region, Ruben Mawick urged Germany’s government to “send more of everything”.

“Send more tanks to the army, send more supplies to the army,” he said. “This war isn’t over, it is far from over.”

Mr Mawick was travelling with three colleagues from Road to Relief, an NGO, on Monday near Bakhmut when their vehicle was struck by a Russian shell, causing the car to flip over and catch fire.

Emma Igual, the NGO’s founder, was killed in the attack along with Anthony Ihnat, a Canadian volunteer.

Mr Mawick’s appeal comes after Germany’s government has repeatedly been accused by critics of being too slow to act - Twitter

Mr Mawick, 20, and Johan Mathias Thyr, a Swedish aid worker, survived but suffered severe shrapnel wounds and burns, the NGO has said.

Road to Relief was set up last year to help evacuate civilians from frontline settlements and had more recently expanded operations to deliver aid to affected areas.

Describing himself as “a normal guy who likes to go to carnivals and shooting festivals” in his hometown in Germany’s western Rhine region, Mr Mawick, a paramedic, said that he volunteered in Ukraine because “injustice must be fought back against”.

“I hope I won’t become [disabled], I hope I get my hearing back,” he said.

Mr Mawick’s appeal for Berlin to step up its support comes after Germany’s government has repeatedly been accused by critics of being too slow to provide pivotal weaponry to Kyiv.

Mr Mawick urged Germany’s government to “send more of everything”. - Twitter

During a visit by Annalena Baerbock, the German foreign minister, to the Ukrainian capital this week, Dmytro Kuleba, her opposite number, pushed for the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles, saying that he could not understand why ”time was being wasted”.

Domestic opponents have also called on Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor, to equip Kyiv with the German-built projectiles, which have a range in excess of 300 miles and are launched by fighter jets.

Story continues

But the German leader has so far held off from doing so, making clear that Berlin will only act in concert with Washington on arms deliveries.

Britain and France have provided Ukraine with Storm Shadow and Scalp cruise missiles, which are similar to the Taurus. However, the United States has so far refrained from sending its ATACMS to Ukraine despite Kyiv’s requests.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.