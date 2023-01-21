Send litterbugs on awareness courses, government told

Nick Gutteridge
·4 min read
Littering - Getty Images/iStockphoto
"Aggressive" new plans to send litter droppers on awareness courses in return for reduced fines have been welcomed by ministers, The Telegraph understands.

Policy Exchange, a centre-Right think tank, called for a new national scheme to be set up similar to the one available to motorists who are caught speeding.

It has also recommended tripling the maximum penalty to £450 and creating a league table to name and shame councils which fail to enforce the law.

Other suggested actions include eliminating VAT on biodegradable chewing gum and banning synthetic cigarette filters that can last up to 15 years.

The Telegraph understands the report received a positive response when it was presented to senior ministers.

Littering 'helps entrench deprivation'

It warns that levels of littering have surged by 500 per cent since the 1960s, with clean-up operations costing the UK economy £1 billion a year.

Experts say there was a “sharp increase” in offending during the pandemic and 730 million pieces of rubbish are thrown away illegally every year.

As well as threatening wildlife including shrews and voles, they say littering also helps entrench deprivation and a lack of pride in neighbourhoods.

Litter awareness courses are currently run by two councils - Manchester and Durham - with people who attend them paying a reduced fine.

Policy Exchange said the initiative should be rolled out across the country and would “directly target the worst offenders” to reform their behaviour.

It suggested the price be set between £80 and £120, the same as the national speed awareness course and just over a quarter of the cost of the proposed new fine level.

Proposal to triple fines

As part of a “significantly more aggressive approach” it said penalties should be tripled, with the minimum rising from £50 to £150 and the maximum from £150 to £450.

“At present, the default level of fines for a littering offence does not reflect the scale of the litter problem in the UK and is notably smaller compared to other ‘on the spot’ fines or criminal acts,” the report said.

“Tripling the level of fines significantly increases the deterrent effect and personal cost of a litter offence.

“A lack of enforcement generates a cultural understanding that littering, whilst frowned upon, is trivial – despite being a criminal offence.”

The think-tank said that local authorities are “not making good use of the powers available to them” with serious consequences for local communities.

“Heavily littered areas appear ignored, undervalued, and not cared for, which can lead to even more littering behaviour just as neighbourhoods with graffiti and broken windows generate more crime in local areas,” it said.

'Significant intervention is long overdue'

A survey by Clean Up Britain, an anti-littering charity, found that of 169 councils which responded over half were issuing less than one fine a week, and one in six none at all.

In its report Policy Exchange also said that planning rules should be tweaked to incorporate more bins into new streets by building them into bus stops, benches and lampposts.

Lord Pickles, a former communities secretary, said “significant intervention is long overdue” and the problem is eating up cash “that could be spent on other vital public services”.

“There are enormous costs to the growing scourge of litter – to the taxpayer, to the environment and to the beauty of our countryside and neighbourhoods,” he said.

“Most communities take pride in their public spaces - high streets should aspire to be hubs of economic activity, with thriving streets reflecting the character of the local area.

“If we are serious about levelling-up and restoring pride of place, a popular, logical step would be to reduce litter to enhance the beauty of our local spaces - making them an attractive proposition for local communities to visit.”

A spokesman for the environment department (Defra) said: “Litter blights our communities, spoils our countryside, harms our wildlife, and taxpayers’ money is wasted cleaning it up.

“In recent years we have almost doubled the maximum on-the-spot fine for littering to £150 and councils have been empowered to introduce penalty charge notices to target owners of vehicles from which litter is thrown.

“We are also committed to introducing a deposit return scheme for drinks containers so people will be incentivised to recycle their bottles and cans rather than throw them away.”

