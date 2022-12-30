Send Him Nudes: How to Master the Perfect Nude Lip in Under 5 Minutes

Stixx M
·2 min read

Creating the perfect nude lip tailored to your skin tone can be quite the task but it's doable. 2022 has taught us that the no makeup, makeup look is around to stay, meaning "your lips but better" lipsticks and lip glosses have taken over the places where boldness once resided.

The subtle nude lip can make such an editorial and sophisticated statement with your evening party wear during the holidays. Flesh-toned lips range in many hues, from dark chocolate to pink peaches. It's all according to your specific personal style and tone. If you've ever had trouble creating a customized nude lip, we've got you covered on achieving your go-too nude lip look for the festive season and beyond.

Keep reading on for tips and tricks to create a base for your perfect nude lip.

Exfoliate

The key to ensuring any lip color goes on seamlessly is scrubbing away that dead and dry skin. You never want any lip product to go on a crusty and chapped surface and when it comes to sporting nudes — crude skin shines even more.

Hydrate

Next to exfoliation, hydration is even more critical. Before applying your lip base, using a clear and sheer lip balm can set the stage for your pout to receive the color of your choice. Be sure to avoid anything too greasy and opt for anything infused with Vitamin E, coconut and olive oils.

Set the base

Most times lips are darker than or skin tone or have darker top and bottom lips. The trick here is to prep your pout with a light layer of concealer or remnants of your foundation to get that even tone and base.

Shade match

When doing anything with complexion products, you must know your undertones. Knowing what your hues are unlocks the keys to getting the perfect nude lip. If you go too matte and it's not your tone, you'll look as if you're wearing powdered donuts. Instead, opt for creamy and hydrating formulas. Satin and creamy finishes will be your best friend and those finishes have a fail-proof range of colors to choose from.

Define'em and Line'em

Definition is the last step in ensuring your nude lip is duck-lip selfie ready. When you enhance your pout with a lip liner shade darker than your chosen color, you will have created fullness, dimension and everything fiercely encompassed of a great nude lip look. Adding a sheer or clear lip gloss is a pro tip for that red carpet kissy pout.

