In 'Send Help,' Jean Elie Presents An Honest Portrayal Of Grief And Healing

Taryn Finley
·7 min read
Jean Elie stars in
Jean Elie stars in

Jean Elie stars in "Send Help." (Photo: AllBlk)

There’s a saying that I’ve heard a handful of times while processing death: “What is grief, if not love persevering?” Sometimes in the midst of mourning, it makes sense; other times, it doesn’t. But the clarity that comes from talking with “Insecure” alum Jean Elie on a sunny New York City day helps bring the wisdom of the quote full circle.

He’s in his hotel room, battling some pretty bad Wi-Fi and preparing to go see the Times Square billboard promoting his new show, “Send Help.” The series, which streams on AllBlk, is a labor of love between Elie and co-showrunner Mike Gauyo. For Elie, who said the show has been “sitting on my heart for a very long time,” it is both a career milestone and a source of healing.

“Send Help” has been heralded for showing the nuances and authenticities of first-generation Haitian American life, so much so that it helped earn Elie the Haiti International Film Festival’s 2022 Best TV Series Selection honor. But more than anything, the show is an honest love letter to his late brother, Steve Anthony St. Louis.

St. Louis, who was 30 when he was fatally shot outside of a club in 2009, helped raise Elie in the Brockton, Massachusetts, home where they grew up. He was an artist and a singer, which inspired Elie to sing and draw as well. He helped Elie with his homework and showed him how to talk to girls. He lovingly taught him the harsh realities of life. And as much as he protected and affirmed Elie, he made him laugh, too.

“He made sure I knew how to stand on my own two feet and be my own man,” Elie said. “He encouraged anything and everything I did. So to the point where out here, I have a lot of support and I have a lot of people, but nothing compares to him seeing what’s happening in life and what’s going on out here.”

Jean Elie with his brother and inspiration for
Jean Elie with his brother and inspiration for

Jean Elie with his brother and inspiration for "Send Help," Steve Anthony St. Louis. (Photo: Courtesy of Jean Ellie)

The person who pulled the trigger had sat at the dinner table with Elie and his family for Thanksgiving one year, a critical part of the storyline in “Send Help.” Elie isolated himself after delivering the news to his parents. He went to his home in Rhode Island and locked himself in a room for a few days.

In “Send Help,” the character Fritz Jean-Baptiste, played by Elie, is loosely based on how his own life changed after St. Louis’ passing. Fritz is an actor in a popular series who gets a bit too comfortable in his career. Life begins to hit him hard when his show gets canceled and he’s forced to deal with his repressed emotions, mental health issues and avoidant behavior, all while dating and searching for new work.

His late brother Simp, played by Amin Joseph of “Snowfall,” shows up as a witty apparition throughout the first season. The show also features Courtney Taylor, Catfish Jean, Karina Bonnefil, Ana Bowen and Karen Obilom, as well as an appearance from Issa Rae.

“The thing that tethers Fritz and I together is a loss of an older brother. And after my brother passed away, it was just a matter of trying to find a way to speak about him in a way that didn’t feel like I’m just milking that story,” Elie said of the show, which he started to conceptualize in 2010 shortly after his move to Los Angeles.

Elie said it was hard for him to open up about his brother for a long time. But watching other shows that explore the impact of gun violence made him feel seen. He credits the first season of “The Chi,” especially.

“I didn’t feel comfortable telling that story. So creating a character like Fritz to have that story and tell that story, in a unique way that’s also relatable to other people, meant a lot to me.”

Amin Joseph is shown in
Amin Joseph is shown in

Amin Joseph is shown in "Send Help." (Photo: AllBlk)

“Send Help” is the first time that Elie has opened up publicly about his brother’s death. It explores the emotional turmoil that the death of Simp caused for Fritz and their family several years later, including their mother. It homes in on ways that Fritz finds healing, inspired by Elie’s own journey — which started out as him burying himself in work.

“[Fritz] was able to hide in plain sight through his art as an actor, but not really dealing with what’s really going on inside of him,” Elie said.

Some of the ways that Fritz copes are a reflection of Elie’s own process. Turning to alcohol, weed and sex to mask the pain became habitual. Elie said he knows that a big part of this is how society generally suppresses Black men’s emotional expression. He realized how toxic that could get for those around him when he ended up getting drunk and fighting a friend after sitting on his anger for so long.

“I felt super bad for it. We’re still friends to this day, and we talk about it. But it was messed up because he didn’t deserve that from me,” Elie said. “And what happens with a lot of Black men — things like that materialized in their relationships. It happens to their partners. It happens to their friends. Or they do it to themselves, where they just start deteriorating themselves.”

Elie began channeling his energy into journaling and leaning on his community more. Through his grieving process, he learned to finally give himself the grace he needed to heal, to let the love he has for his brother persevere.

Throughout the show, we see Simp guide Fritz through his healing journey, especially when he’s under the influence.

St. Louis is pictured with his daughter, Makiah. (Photo: Courtesy of Jean Ellie)
St. Louis is pictured with his daughter, Makiah. (Photo: Courtesy of Jean Ellie)

St. Louis is pictured with his daughter, Makiah. (Photo: Courtesy of Jean Ellie)

“He’s having that inner dialogue with himself but visually, you’re seeing he’s having that inner dialogue with his older brother, through journaling,” Elie said.

“Another way I deal with it is just covering myself with a bunch of friends and family who I love to be around and being there for them, and just channeling my energy into that. Or being there for the people that I love the most, like my niece, my mom, my sisters, and things of that nature — and now my fiancee, which is a whole different ballgame.”

The show is an honest portrayal of the highs, lows and low lows of grief.

Elie said that he still feels his brother — through his writing, through his successes and when he’s with his mother and niece. He celebrates him every June 14 — St. Louis’ birthday — by sipping on his signature drink: Hennessey, Grand Marnier and cranberry juice. The heartbreak is still there, but Elie hopes that his show can offer some solace to other men who may not be able to fully process their grief.

“It’s OK to speak up and speak to a friend, and reach out to somebody else. I want people to know that. And then also it’s OK to be sad, it’s OK to be hurt, but it’s not OK not to speak about it or to find an outlet, whereas you can challenge yourself. So express what it is you’re feeling, because letting it fester inside you is not helpful to you and the people around you. So be kind to yourself always, and be patient.”

Though Elie wouldn’t confirm a second season, he is proud of himself, his team and, of course, his brother for pushing him to create such an honest show.

All seven episodes from the first season of “Send Help” are currently streaming on AllBlk.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Latest Stories

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • In time of crisis, Canada Sports Hall of Fame inductees highlight what is good about sports

    For cynics, it's easy to take a dim view of what's going on in the world of sports these days. What we for so long thought of as fun and games has been rocked by the ravages of the real world. These days we investigate sport because of its shortcomings at least as much as we celebrate it for its triumphs. At time of writing, Hockey Canada executives are testifying before the House of Commons heritage committee about its handling of reports of sexual abuse. An independent report documented a "tox

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.