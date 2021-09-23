You Can Send Your Fellow Witches The New ‘Hocus Pocus’ Pop-Up Card



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Lovepop is brewing something evil just in time for Halloween. The brand, which is known for its pop-up cards to add a unique element to birthdays and holidays, has a new Hocus Pocus-themed card that will have you creating a calming circle.

The spooky card is purple and says “I Put a Spell on You.” It features a cauldron, presumably filled with the green Life Potion, and Winifred’s spell book, which was given to her by the devil. The real magic comes when you open the card, and Winnie, Sarah, and Mary pop up. The Sanderson Sisters are gathered around a cauldron and Winnie is holding a bottle of it, so she’s probably just waiting for find a child to feed it to.

Even though the Sanderson Sisters take up a lot of the space inside the card, you won’t have to worry about having room to write your haunting message. Lovepop provides a little notecard to put down your happy Halloween wishes. The whole card measures in at 5 inches wide and pops up to be 7 inches tall. After you’ve written your message, just put it in the provided blanket envelope and send it off to your fellow witch for a spellbinding surprise.

The Hocus Pocus I Put a Spell on You pop-up card is available on Amazon for $15. Remember, this isn’t your average card. We’d be shocked if the lucky recipient doesn’t take the opportunity to keep the card opened and displayed through October.

While you’re in the Hocus Pocus mood, Lovepop is also selling the new Spellbinding Bouquet, which is also a pop-up offering made up of purple and orange florals with black vines between the blooms. You’ll also spot the Sanderson Sisters hidden between the flowers and other elements from the beloved movie. Who else is ready to gift themselves?

You Might Also Like