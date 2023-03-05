Senators win fifth straight, zip past Blue Jackets 5-2

·5 min read

OTTAWA — It’s an exciting time for the Ottawa Senators and their fans right now.

Following a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night, the Senators (32-26-4) sit three points back of the Pittsburgh Penguins (31-21-9) — who lost 4-1 earlier in the evening to the Florida Panthers — for the final wild-card berth in the NHL's Eastern Conference.

Late in the third period fans at the Canadian Tire Centre started chanting “we want playoffs.” For a fan base that hasn’t had a team anywhere near contention since 2017, this is an exciting time.

“It kind of gave me chills to be honest,” said Tim Stutzle, who scored a pair of goals. “It was so loud and it was awesome. We’re playing great right now and hope to keep it going.”

It was also a warm welcome for Jakob Chychrun, who was acquired from Arizona in a Wednesday trade to help solidify Ottawa’s blue line. The 24-year-old had a goal and an assist in his home debut.

Fans were loud when Chychrun took his first shift and late in the third he was shown on the big screen and raised his arm sending the crowd into a frenzy.

“That was fun,” admitted Chychrun. “I don’t know what made me do that, just spur of the moment, but the crowd got me going so that’s what it’s all about, I think, is just having fun.

"They were really into it tonight so it was a blast out there.”

Ottawa’s blue line led the way on this night as Travis Hamonic, also scored a pair of goals, and Cam Talbot made 18 saves.

Hamonic isn’t quite known for his offensive abilities, but there was no denying his teammates happiness for his success.

“Boys had some fun with it for sure,” Hamonic said. “It’s not every night you score a couple in a game, but I think the important part is that we won.”

The Blue Jackets were coming off a 4-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken and never seemed to be able to keep up with the Senators.

Jack Roslovic and Patrick Laine scored for Columbus (20-37-6). Elvis Merzlikins was pulled after allowing four goals on 23 shots. Michael Hutchinson stopped 17 shots in relief.

“We talked about it before the game, that they were going to come hard, and I have no clue how we were still surprised how hard they came, especially in the beginning,” said Laine.

“And they kept coming at us the whole game. We were just sleeping, just sleeping for 60 minutes.”

Ottawa is riding a five-game winning streak, its first since March 2017, and were in control from start to finish on this night.

“We did a lot of really good things,” said Senators coach D.J. Smith. “I thought five-on-five we grinded, held on to the puck a lot longer. They played last night so they weren’t as sharp, but they worked right to the end.”

The teams exchanged goals 18 seconds apart to open the scoring in the first.

Hamonic beat Merzlikins with a shot from the top of the faceoff circle, but Columbus tied it moments later when Roslovic took advantage of a turnover along the boards and fired a wrister that beat Talbot.

Ottawa took the lead on Stutzle’s 30th of the season, scoring from in close.

“It feels pretty good,” said Stutzle of hitting the milestone. “Especially in my first couple years I didn’t finish that well so it feels pretty good and right now I’m really confident in the way I play.

"But in the end the most important is to get as many wins as we can and it feels good If I can contribute to those wins.”

Ottawa extended its lead in the second to 4-2 and were outshooting Columbus 29-11.

Hamonic, playing in his 780th career game, scored his second of the night early in the second to record his first multi-goal game.

Chychrun then scored his first as a Senator taking a pass from Erik Brannstrom and fired a wrister past Merzlikins, putting an end to his night.

Hutchinson, acquired Thursday from Vegas, came in making his debut with the Blue Jackets.

Columbus managed to cut the lead in half with Laine’s power-play goal midway through the period, but there was no denying they were being outplayed.

“You knew they were coming,” said Columbus head coach Brad Larsen. “There was no secret. They’re excited to play right now. They’re in a playoff hunt.

"They’ve been playing a real good brand of hockey for a while. We were very aware of what was coming, just didn’t handle it very well.”

Stutzle scored his second of the night on a short-handed breakaway after Nick Blankenburg lost a skate blade.

INTERESTING FACT

Jakob Chychryn has numerous ties to Ottawa. His father, Jeff, grew up in Nepean and went on to play for Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Edmonton. Chicago Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson, also from Ottawa, is his uncle.

NOTES

Derick Brassard, who played his 1,000th game Thursday, was honoured before puck drop. The newly acquired Patrick Brown was a healthy scratch, as were Nick Holden and Parker Kelly for the Senators. Columbus will be without centre Sean Kuraly for six weeks.

UP NEXT

The Senators play their next five on the road starting Tuesday in Chicago, while Columbus heads to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins Tuesday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2023.

Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Morrissey helps Jets soar past Oilers 7-5

    WINNIPEG — Defenceman Josh Morrissey scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 7-5 victory over the Edmonton Oilers before a sold-out crowd of 15,324 at Canada Life Centre on Saturday. Mark Scheifele, Adam Lowry, Kyle Copabianco, Morgan Barron and Dylan DeMelo, into an empty net, also scored for the Jets, who snapped a five-game winless streak and a three-game losing streak at home. Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl scored three goals, while Mattias Janmark and Nick Bjugsta

  • Shingles vaccine should be provided for free to all Albertans 50-plus, doctors say

    There are new calls for the provincial government to publicly fund the shingles vaccine for all older Albertans. Shingles is triggered when the dormant chickenpox virus is reactivated, causing a blistering rash and nerve pain. It can lead to hearing and vision loss, and in rare cases it can be deadly. The province provides the shingles vaccine, free of charge, to solid organ transplant patients over the age of 18. But doctors say everyone over 50 should have access publicly funded shots. "Shingl

  • Jake Gyllenhaal delivers wildest knockout of UFC 285 (for fictional movie)

    The upcoming "Road House" remake looks wild.

  • New Leafs defenceman Jake McCabe picks up 17 penalty minutes on one play in defence of John Tavares

    Jake McCabe wasn't going to let Tyler Myers walk away unscathed after he laid a huge hit on his new captain.

  • 32 post-deadline takes: Chychrun saga the latest embarrassment for Coyotes, NHL

    From the Anaheim Ducks to the Winnipeg Jets, here's where each of the NHL's 32 teams stand after Friday's trade deadline.

  • After a major roster retrofit, Leafs make one more move before NHL trade deadline

    Kyle Dubas got most his shopping done early this year. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager then made one more deal before Friday's tepid NHL trade deadline passed. Dubas swung five trades between Feb. 17 and Tuesday in a roster reconstruction that added six new players to the fold. He then nibbled around the edge of the organization's depth chart ahead of the largely non-event 3 p.m. ET cutoff, snagging Radim Zohorna from the Calgary Flames for fellow AHL forward Dryden Hunt. "A number of di

  • Laura Ingraham Makes Head-Spinning Claims About Donald Trump's Work Ethic

    The Fox News host's distortions about Trump's office habits had critics swinging away.

  • Lightning coach Jon Cooper benches three top scorers for entire third period as team struggles

    With the Lightning trailing the Sabres 4-1, coach Jon Cooper benched Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point for the entire third period.

  • Bertuzzi shines in Boston debut, Bruins beat Rangers 4-2

    BOSTON (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi set up a goal in his Boston debut and Linus Ullmark made 24 saves, helping the NHL-leading Bruins beat Patrick Kane and the New York Rangers 4-2 on Saturday. Charlie Coyle scored off Bertuzzi’s feed and set up Tomas Nosek’s short-handed goal in Boston’s 10th straight win. The Bruins improved 26-2-3 at home. Boston stars David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron each scored in the third period. It was Pastrnak’s 44th on the season, and No. 23 for Bergeron. Alexis Lafreniere

  • Canadiens act as third-party broker, help AHL affiliate on quiet trade deadline day

    BROSSARD, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens used their cap space to acquire assets and helped their American Hockey League affiliate in a quiet trade deadline day on Friday. General manager Kent Hughes said the Canadiens could have made one or two more trades but decided to be a little more conservative in his second year running the storied franchise. “(Vice-president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton) tells me to settle down, he's going to tie me to the desk so I can't make a trade every week,” Hug

  • Tom Brady Shares Adorable Photo of Family's New Kitten That He Jokes Is 'Kinda Cute'

    The Super Bowl champ and his kids adopted a pair of Siamese mix kittens in mid-February

  • Dana White shuts door on Francis Ngannou: ‘He’ll never be in the UFC again’

    UFC president Dana White currently has no interest in future negotiations with former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

  • Defending champion Gushue wins opening game at the Tim Hortons Brier

    LONDON, Ont. — Defending champ Brad Gushue defeated British Columbia's Jacques Gauthier 6-5 on Friday night in the opening draw at the Canadian men's curling championship. Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., made a draw to the button in the ninth end that led to a steal. He capped the win by holding Gauthier to a single in the 10th. The veteran skip has won the Tim Hortons Brier on four occasions over the last six years. His Brier win last season in Lethbridge, Alta., was sandwiched by an Olympic bro

  • Mercedes make Lewis Hamilton vow after sobering Bahrain qualifying result

    Toto Wolff finally admitted Mercedes got their car concept wrong last year and that they will now need a complete “change of direction” if they want to get back to winning world titles.

  • Maple Leafs goalie Matt Murray returns from injury against Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Matt Murray returned to the Maple Leafs net on Saturday, starting as Toronto faced off against the Canucks in Vancouver. A nagging ankle injury took the 28-year-old goaltender out of the lineup in mid January, and he has missed 17 games since leaving midway through Toronto's 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Jan. 17. He was also sidelined by a groin injury earlier in the season. The Leafs placed Murray on injured reserve on Feb. 9 and recalled Joseph Woll from the American Hockey

  • Nunavut's Jake Higgs guides his team to territory's first-ever win at Brier

    LONDON, Ont. — Kevin Koe, Reid Carruthers and Matt Dunstone were the headliners entering the Saturday afternoon draw at the Tim Hortons Brier. Nunavut skip Jake Higgs ended up stealing the show. Higgs guided his team to a 7-4 victory over Newfoundland and Labrador's Nathan Young for the territory's first-ever win at the Canadian men's curling championship. "I have been a competitive curler for a long time," Higgs said. "I got to go to the Olympics as a coach but this (win) in front of this crowd

  • WHL roundup: Bedard scores four as Pats slip past ICE 5-3

    REGINA — The hottest team in the league was no match for the hottest player on Friday night. Connor Bedard scored four times on 10 shots and added an assist as the Regina Pats erased a 3-0 second-period deficit and beat the visiting Winnipeg ICE 5-3 in Western Hockey League action. Tanner Howe also scored for the Pats, who started the night 36 points behind the ICE. The Pats (30-24-2-1) are sixth in the 12-team Eastern Conference. Matthew Savoie, Carson Lambos and Easton Armstrong scored for the

  • Naomi Schiff: Knowing Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are allies helped me through the abuse

    Naomi Schiff laughs as soon as the words “social media” are uttered. “Oh gosh, the internet?” she asks, taking a moment to gather a full response.

  • How much do Formula 1 drivers make? Here's the salaries (and schedule) for the 2023 F1 season

    In the 2023 season, there are some new faces in Formula One. Here’s what veterans and newcomers alike are expected to earn.

  • Moment missing hiker buried under avalanche waves down rescue helicopter

    This is the incredible moment a missing hiker buried under snow managed to wave down a rescue chopper - with only his head and one arm free.The footage, filmed by paramedic Mathieu Lambert, shows the man desperately waving with his only free limb as the helicopter shined a light on the mountain.The young man, who has not been named, had been ski touring in the Lidairdes region of Switzerland when an avalanche hit.His family alerted rescue services when he didn't return on time.SWNS