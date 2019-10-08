Senators get Vladislav Namestnikov in trade with New York Rangers

OTTAWA — Forward Vladislav Namestnikov was acquired by the Senators in a trade with the New York Rangers on Monday night for defenceman Nick Ebert and Ottawa's fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Rangers will retain 18.75 per cent of Namestnikov's cap hit this season as part of the deal.

Namestnikov, 26, has 66 goals and 92 assists in 362 career NHL games with the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Rangers. He set career highs with 22 goals and 48 points in 81 games between Tampa Bay and New York in 2017-18.

The six-foot, 183-pound Namestnikov was Tampa Bay's first-round selection (27th overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft, and was traded to New York at the 2018 trade deadline as part of a five-player trade that sent veteran defenceman Ryan McDonagh and forward J.T. Miller to the Lightning.

Ebert, 25, has played in one game with the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators this season. He played in 49 games with Orebro of the Swedish Hockey League last season, with 11 goals and 22 assists.

The Livingston, New Jersey native was originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings with the final pick of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft (seventh round, 211th overall).

The Rangers now have nine picks in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Their own first-round pick, their own second-round pick, their own third-round pick, Buffalo's third-round pick, their own fourth-round pick, Ottawa's fourth-round pick, their own fifth-round pick, their own sixth-round pick, and their own seventh-round pick.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2019.

The Canadian Press