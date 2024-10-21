Senators visit the Utah Hockey Club after Batherson's 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (3-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Utah Hockey Club (4-1-1, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9:15 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the Utah Hockey Club after Drake Batherson scored two goals in the Senators' 5-4 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Utah has a 2-0-0 record at home and a 4-1-1 record overall. The Utah Hockey Club have scored 22 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank seventh in the league.

Ottawa is 3-2 overall and 0-1-0 in road games. The Senators are first in the Eastern Conference with eight power-play goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barrett Hayton has scored four goals with two assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Patrik Koch has over the last 10 games.

Jake Sanderson has one goal and six assists for the Senators. Tyler Kleven has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utah Hockey Club: 4-1-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Senators: 3-2-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.8 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press