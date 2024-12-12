Senators visit the Hurricanes after Batherson's hat trick

Ottawa Senators (13-13-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (18-9-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Drake Batherson's hat trick against the Anaheim Ducks in the Senators' 5-1 win.

Carolina is 18-9-1 overall and 11-3-0 at home. The Hurricanes are 4-2-0 in games decided by a goal.

Ottawa has a 4-7-1 record on the road and a 13-13-2 record overall. The Senators have a +one scoring differential, with 87 total goals scored and 86 conceded.

The teams play Friday for the second time this season. The Hurricanes won the previous meeting 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Necas has scored 14 goals with 29 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has two goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Brady Tkachuk has 14 goals and 15 assists for the Senators. Adam Gaudette has scored six goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Senators: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

