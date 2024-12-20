Senators try to keep win streak alive, visit the Canucks

Ottawa Senators (17-13-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-10-6, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators are looking to keep a five-game win streak alive when they take on the Vancouver Canucks.

Vancouver has gone 6-7-4 in home games and 16-10-6 overall. The Canucks have conceded 98 goals while scoring 99 for a +1 scoring differential.

Ottawa is 17-13-2 overall and 7-7-1 in road games. The Senators have an 8-4-1 record in games decided by a goal.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Canucks won 4-3 in the last matchup. Jake DeBrusk led the Canucks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiefer Sherwood has scored 11 goals with seven assists for the Canucks. DeBrusk has seven goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Brady Tkachuk has 16 goals and 15 assists for the Senators. Drake Batherson has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-3-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Senators: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press