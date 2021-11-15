Senators suspend operations through Nov. 20 amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Senators will have at least three games postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. (Getty)

The Ottawa Senators' season has ground to a halt.

With 10 players now in COVID-19 protocol as the organization grapples with a spread of the virus within its, the NHL announced Monday that the team will cease operations until at least Nov. 20.

That means that three games need to be rescheduled. Ottawa was supposed to be in New Jersey on Tuesday night to meet the Devils before hosting the Nashville Predators on Thursday and the New York Rangers on Saturday.

As of this writing, next Monday's meeting with the Colorado Avalanche remains as scheduled. The NHL will have to work with the Senators and their postponed opponents to reschedule their games.

It hasn't been smooth-sailing for the Senators this season, but the COVID-19 issue certainly overshadows uneven performances and delayed starts to training camp. Players have been displaced from their homes in an effort to keep families safe and emergency call-ups have had to rush into the lineup to fill holes left by so many absences.

It's all contributed to a regrettable 4-10-1 record to open the season.

Ottawa's practice facilities will also remain closed through Nov. 20 in an effort to curb the spread inside the organization.

