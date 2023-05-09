Senators star Claude Giroux to play in PGA Tour Canada event in Ottawa

OTTAWA — Senators star Claude Giroux has been offered a sponsor's exemption to play in the Commissionaires Ottawa Open, a PGA Tour Canada event.

Giroux will also be the tournament's honorary chair.

"It's a special opportunity and I am honoured to have been asked to be a part of this tournament," Giroux said in a statement on Tuesday. "Anyone who knows me knows how passionate I am about both golf and hockey.

"On top of my role as honorary chair, I'm very excited to play in the tournament amongst some amazing talent."

He isn't the first active NHL player to compete in a PGA Tour Canada event.

Winnipeg Jets forwards Mark Scheifele (2018, 2022) and Kyle Conner (2019) have both played in the CentrePort Canada Railpark Manitoba Open. Their Jets teammate, Blake Wheeler, will also play that event in August.

“We're excited that Claude has accepted the invitation to not only compete in the tournament, but to play the role of honorary chair, where I know he'll be an inspiration to golfers and fans alike,” said Scott Pritchard, PGA Tour Canada executive director.

The Ottawa Open, set for July 17-23 at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Dunrobin, Ont., marks the PGA Tour Canada's return to Ottawa after a lengthy hiatus. The tournament will feature more than 150 professionals from around the world, supported by 200 volunteers and generating an estimated $2 to 4 million in local economic activity.

The 35-year-old Giroux signed with Ottawa last summer and went on to earn his 1,000th NHL point and score a career-best 35 goals over the 2022-23 season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2023.

The Canadian Press