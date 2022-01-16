Senators score 5 in 3rd, rally for 6-4 win over Oilers

  • Ottawa Senators' Alex Formenton (10) and Adam Gaudette (17) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    1/11

    Senators Oilers Hockey

    Ottawa Senators' Alex Formenton (10) and Adam Gaudette (17) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Ottawa Senators players celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    2/11

    Senators Oilers Hockey

    Ottawa Senators players celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray (30) is scored on by Edmonton Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto (56) as Erik Brannstrom (26) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    3/11

    Senators Oilers Hockey

    Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray (30) is scored on by Edmonton Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto (56) as Erik Brannstrom (26) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Ottawa Senators' Jacob Bernard-Docker (24) chases Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    4/11

    Senators Oilers Hockey

    Ottawa Senators' Jacob Bernard-Docker (24) chases Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Ottawa Senators' Erik Brannstrom (26) chases Edmonton Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto (56) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    5/11

    Senators Oilers Hockey

    Ottawa Senators' Erik Brannstrom (26) chases Edmonton Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto (56) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Ottawa Senators' Drake Batherson (19) and Brady Tkachuk (7) look on as the puck goes in past Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    6/11

    Senators Oilers Hockey

    Ottawa Senators' Drake Batherson (19) and Brady Tkachuk (7) look on as the puck goes in past Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Ottawa Senators' Tyler Ennis (63) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    7/11

    Senators Oilers Hockey

    Ottawa Senators' Tyler Ennis (63) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Edmonton Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto (56) and Evan Bouchard (75) celebrate a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    8/11

    Senators Oilers Hockey

    Edmonton Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto (56) and Evan Bouchard (75) celebrate a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray (30) is scored on by the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    9/11

    Senators Oilers Hockey

    Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray (30) is scored on by the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Ottawa Senators' Thomas Chabot (72) is chased by Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard (75) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    10/11

    Senators Oilers Hockey

    Ottawa Senators' Thomas Chabot (72) is chased by Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard (75) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Ottawa Senators players celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    11/11

    Senators Oilers Hockey

    Ottawa Senators players celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators' Alex Formenton (10) and Adam Gaudette (17) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators players celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray (30) is scored on by Edmonton Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto (56) as Erik Brannstrom (26) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators' Jacob Bernard-Docker (24) chases Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators' Erik Brannstrom (26) chases Edmonton Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto (56) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators' Drake Batherson (19) and Brady Tkachuk (7) look on as the puck goes in past Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators' Tyler Ennis (63) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Edmonton Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto (56) and Evan Bouchard (75) celebrate a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray (30) is scored on by the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators' Thomas Chabot (72) is chased by Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard (75) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators players celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Josh Norris scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal as the Ottawa Senators tallied five times in the third period to rally past the Edmonton Oilers 6-4 on Saturday night.

Alex Formenton and Adan Gaudette each had a goal and an assist, and Artem Zub and Zach Sanford also scored for the Senators, who have won two straight and won their first game this season when trailing after the second period.

“It’s not really how we drew it up, but that’s how hockey goes sometimes,” Norris said of the third-period comeback. “I think it was a lot of fun and the guys enjoyed it. We have to clean some things up, but that’s hockey and it’s how the way the game goes sometimes. We kind of thrived on that and it was great to get the win.”

Gaudette agreed. adding: “It was a lot of fun. Personally it’s been a while since I’ve had that much fun playing hockey. It’s been a tough year and a half or so, so it really feels good to contribute and to help this team win.”

Chris Tierney had two assists and Matt Murray stopped 33 shots.

Zack Kassian, Kailer Yamamoto, Brendan Perlini and Darnell Nurse had goals for the struggling Oilers, who have lost six straight and are 2-10-2 in their last 14 games. Jesse Puljujarvi had two assists and Stuart Skinner had 20 saves.

“That is one we let slip away,” Kassian said. “Everybody is pretty upset. We were pretty frustrated with that one. That’s a tough way to lose. You are up 3-1 going into the third and you lay a stinker. We are a pretty frustrated group. I think the writing is on the wall.”

The Senators tied it when Gaudette and Formenton scored 2 1/2 minutes apart early in the third. Gaudette beat Skinner with a high backhander on a 2-on-1, and Formenton scored on a rebound at 5:07.

Zub picked the top corner with a long shot to give the Senators a 4-3 lead about 5 1/2 minutes later.

However, the Oilers were able to draw even with 7:43 remaining as Nurse scored on a wrist shot.

The Senators took a 5-4 lead with another power-play goal as Norris got his second of the night and team-leading 16th of the season with 3:42 left.

Sanford put the game away with a long seeing-eye empty-netter with 58 seconds to go.

The Oilers were once again guilty of allowing the first goal of the game. Ottawa scored on a power play midway through the first as Norris was left alone in front to send a shot past Skinner with 9:25 left in the period. The Oilers have given up the game’s first goal 22 times in their last 26 games.

Edmonton tied it with a power-play goal of its own with just 48 seconds remaining in the opening period as Leon Draisaitl won a board battle and fed it in front to Kassian, who wired a shot past Murray.

The Oilers made it 2-1 with just under eight minutes left in the middle frame as Yamamoto fought off Erik Brannstrom and slid a backhand shot under Murray while off balance.

The Oilers added to the their lead with 2 1/2 to play in the second as Perlini added some extra weight to Duncan Keith's shot for his third of the season.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Oilers: Host Florida on Thursday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Emma Raducanu: 'Pressure? No - I'm just happy to be at the Australian Open and to have a swing'

    Britain’s tennis darling, Emma Raducanu, has no expectations for her Australian Open campaign, she said on Saturday, but is “just happy to be here and have a swing”.

  • Look Back at Today Anchors Through the Years in Honor of the Show's 70th Anniversary

    Dave Garroway was the founding host and anchor of NBC's Today&nbsp;and held the position for nine years. Garroway's broadcasting career began as an NBC page in 1938. John Chancellor took over as Today host for Dave Garroway when he retired in 1961, and was host for just over one year.

  • This mini-stationary bike lets you exercise while you work — and it's on sale

    Find out why hundreds of Amazon reviewers say this under-the-desk stationary bike is a great "home workout solution."

  • Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reportedly Are Planning a 'Really Exclusive' Wedding

    Since getting engaged, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are planning a very “intimate and special” wedding and it will be “sooner than later.”

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith runs for IOC athletes' commission

    Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith is taking his experience in hefty athletic issues and running for a position on the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission. All athletes competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing will vote to fill two vacancies on the commission, which represents athletes' interests at the IOC table. Smith, whose first name is pronounced Shay, competed in track and field in the 2012 Summer Games in London, and in bobsled in the 2018 Winter Games i

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Oilers GM Ken Holland on Evander Kane: 'I believe in second chances'

    Ken Holland isn't closing the door on Evander Kane. In fact, he might end up rolling out the red carpet. The Edmonton Oilers general manager said Tuesday he's spoken to the controversial winger's agent after his contract was recently terminated by the San Jose Sharks. Asked directly about Kane — now a free agent and able to sign with any team — during a media availability with reporters in Edmonton, Holland indicated he wouldn't turn down any player in a similar situation before getting "an unde

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Report: Raptors showing interest in re-acquiring centre Jakob Poeltl

    The Raptors are said to be interested in filling a need by bringing back one of the players they traded away for Kawhi Leonard.

  • Steelers visit Chiefs with nothing-to-lose playoff attitude

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger are brutally honest about the Steelers' chances of advancing past the wild-card round of the playoffs, especially given the Chiefs humiliated them just a few weeks ago in Arrowhead Stadium. First, the Pittsburgh coach: “I don't know how much you learn from it, to be quite honest with you. They smashed us so definitely," Tomlin said of the first meeting. “More than anything, this is like a reboot.” Then, the quarterback: “We probably aren

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Calgary council votes to pursue new event centre deal, will use 3rd party to gauge CSEC interest

    Calgary city council voted unanimously Wednesday to keep working on a new event centre while directing administration to determine whether the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) would be interested in re-entering discussions. Council met Wednesday to discuss the collapse of the deal for a new downtown arena, emerging out of an hours-long closed door meeting shortly after 10 p.m. to talk next steps. Council has also tasked city administration with determining whether there may be