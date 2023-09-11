Senators promote Ben Sexton to join D.J. Smith's staff as assistant coach

Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith has a new assistant on his staff.

Ben Sexton has been promoted from American Hockey League affiliate Belleville Senators to join Smith's staff.

Sexton spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach with Belleville after being hired prior to the 2020-21 season.

The 32-year-old Ottawa native was a seventh-round (206th overall) pick in the 2009 draft by the Boston Bruins.

Sexton spent much of his professional career in the AHL, but had a short stint with the Ottawa Senators in 2017-18 before retiring in 2020.

Ottawa also announced that Sean Tierney will be the team’s director of hockey analytics, effective Sept. 15.

