Senators pounce on Predators to net 3-1 win

OTTAWA — After struggling through a difficult stretch at home, the Ottawa Senators are finally making the most of home-ice advantage.

The Senators were 2-4-1 at the Canadian Tire Centre through the month of November and are now off to a perfect 2-0-0 for the month of December following a 3-1 win over the struggling Nashville Predators on Saturday night.

The Senators (12-12-2) have just three remaining home games before embarking on a lengthy 10-game road trip. The extended travel schedule is due to the Canadian Tire Centre being occupied by the World Junior Championship for much of December.

After a scoreless but balanced first period the Senators took a 2-0 lead in the second.

Tim Stutzle found Jacob Bernard-Docker who wristed a shot from the faceoff circle to beat Juuse Saros for his first of the season.

Saros, who stopped 27 shots, was the reason the Predators even had a chance to stay in the game.

The Senators made it 2-0 when a Claude Giroux shot deflected off Nashville’s Steven Stamkos’ skate late in the period.

The Predators (7-15-6) pushed hard late in the second. Roman Josi rang a shot off the crossbar and then Linus Ullmark made a couple big saves. Ullmark turned away 37 shots.

Nick Cousins made it 3-1 with his third of the season midway through the third and Fedor Svechkov broke Ullmark’s shutout bid scoring at 18:03.

Nashville is now riding a seven-game losing streak (0-4-3).

TAKEAWAYS

Senators: The Senators didn’t let up and pushed to the final buzzer, something that had been lacking earlier on.

Predators: Nashville's penalty kill continues to be a bright spot through this challenging stretch as they were a perfect 3-for-3 on the night.

KEY MOMENT

The Senators killed a Nashville power play early in the third to maintain momentum.

KEY STAT

Coming into the game the Predators had scored at least three goals (including shootout winners) in 16 consecutive games against the Senators.

UP NEXT

Predators: Host the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Senators: Host the New York Islanders on Sunday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2024.

Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press