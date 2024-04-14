Senators outlast Canadiens 5-4 in shootout

OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored the shootout winner to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

The win allowed Ottawa to sweep the season series 3-0 and extend their winning streak against Montreal to nine games.

Brady Tkachuk had two goals and an assist, while Shane Pinto and Thomas Chabot also chipped in a goal for Ottawa (36-40-4). Joonas Korpisalo made 21 saves.

Cole Caufield led the way for Montreal with a pair of goals and Mike Matheson had his 11th for Montreal (30-36-14). Cayden Primeau stopped 39 shots.

With the game tied 3-3 Newhook put a shot on net that deflected off Ottawa’s Jakob Chychrun to put Montreal up 4-3 with 4:11 left in regulation, but with Korpisalo on the bench Chabot was able to tie the game with 1:05 remaining.

Tkachuk tied the game, 3-3, with his second power-play goal of the game 47 seconds into the third period.

Montreal took a 2-1 lead just 97 seconds into the second period when Caufield slid the puck under a sprawled out Korpisalo. They nearly had a 3-1 lead when the puck sat on the goal line shortly after, but the Senators were able to clear it.

Ottawa cut the lead back to one with a power-play goal at 8:36. Claude Giroux dropped a pass back to Pinto who snapped a shot from the slot, but Montreal replied with a power-play goal of its own with Caufield finding the top corner.

Montreal opened the scoring with a short-handed goal after Jake Sanderson had a rare turnover at the blue line allowing Matheson to break in alone and beat Korpisalo stick side.

Tkachuk tied the game with a power-play goal at 13:08 when he grabbed his own rebound out front and backhanded a shot past Primeau.

NOTES

Ottawa C Tim Stutzle missed his fifth straight game with an upper-body injury. … Montreal is without Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Joshua Roy (upper body). … Referee Riley Brace, a native of Fitzroy Harbour — which is just west of downtown Ottawa — made his NHL debut Saturday.

UP NEXT

Ottawa: Visits the New York Rangers on Monday.

Montreal: Visits the Detroit Red Wings on Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2024.

Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press