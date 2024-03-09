Senators' Kelly hit with two-game suspension

NEW YORK — Forward Parker Kelly of the Ottawa Senators has been suspended for two games.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Friday that Kelly will sit for two games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of Los Angeles Kings' defenceman Andreas Englund during Thursday's game at Crypto-dot-com Arena.

The incident occurred at 16:25 of the third period. Kelly was assessed a minor penalty for illegal check to the head.

The Kings won the game 4-3 in overtime.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Kelly will forfeit US$7,942.70. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press