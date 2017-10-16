Senators' Karlsson set to make season debut on Tuesday

FILE - In this May 13, 2017, file photo, Ottawa Senators' Erik Karlsson (65) and Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) play during the second period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final in the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs in Pittsburgh. Karlsson will make his season debut when the Senators host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night, Oct. 17. Senators coach Guy Boucher confirmed his captain's return to the lineup at Mondays practice.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) -- Ottawa defenseman Erik Karlsson will make his season debut when the Senators host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

Senators coach Guy Boucher confirmed his captain's return to the lineup at Monday's practice.

Karlsson missed Ottawa's first five games of the season after undergoing offseason surgery to fix tendons in his left foot.

He had 71 points in 74 games last season, and added 18 points in 19 games in the Senators' run to the Eastern Conference final.

The Senators have played well in Karlsson's absence and have yet to lose in regulation this season.

Ottawa has a 3-0-2 record and is on a three-game winning streak.