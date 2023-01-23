Senators' Josh Norris out for season with shoulder injury

Senators forward Josh Norris will miss the remainder of the NHL season. (Photo by Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 NHL season due to a re-aggravated shoulder injury, general manager Pierre Dorion announced Monday. Norris will undergo surgery on a "soon-to-be-determined" date.

Dorion called the injury to the budding star "crushing."

#Sens GM Pierre Dorion announced this morning that forward Josh Norris will undergo shoulder surgery on a soon to be determined date and that his 2022-23 season has come to an end. — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 23, 2023

Norris had just returned to the Ottawa lineup on Jan. 18 after missing 38 games with a shoulder injury he suffered on Oct. 22. He also missed 15 games in 2021-22 with a shoulder issue.

The 23-year-old's season ends having appeared in just eight games, scoring two goals and adding one assist. He signed an eight-year, $63.6 million contract last summer on the heels of an impressive 35-goal campaign.

