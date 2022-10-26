Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris could miss the rest of the 2022-23 season after suffering a shoulder injury in a win against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. (Reuters)

A promising season has gotten off to a horrible start for one of the Ottawa Senators' young stars.

On Wednesday, Senators head coach D.J. Smith told reporters that forward Josh Norris is expected to miss between three and five months with a shoulder injury. Smith fears that Norris may not even return this season.

Tough news on Josh Norris today: DJ Smith is not confident he will play again this season.



Smith had announced Monday that the team was awaiting results from an MRI conducted on Norris' shoulder after suffering an injury in Ottawa's 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, and initially expected the 23-year-old to miss "at least a couple of weeks."

The Senators are currently discussing whether or not Norris will have to undergo surgery, or if he'll rehab the injury.

Norris missed over a month of action last year with an injury to the same shoulder. He has one goal and one assist in five games this season after recording a career-high 55 points in 66 games in 2021-22.

The Oxford, Michigan native is fresh off signing an eight-year, $63.6 million contract in July.

