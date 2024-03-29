Senators take on the Jets on 4-game win streak

Ottawa Senators (32-36-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (44-23-6, third in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators are looking to keep a four-game win streak intact when they take on the Winnipeg Jets.

Winnipeg is 44-23-6 overall and 23-10-3 at home. The Jets are 13-6-0 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Ottawa has a 32-36-4 record overall and a 12-20-2 record in road games. The Senators rank eighth in the league with 293 total penalties (averaging 4.1 per game).

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Jets won 2-1 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Monahan has scored 23 goals with 29 assists for the Jets. Mason Appleton has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Tim Stutzle has scored 18 goals with 50 assists for the Senators. Drake Batherson has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Senators: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Gabriel Vilardi: out (spleen).

Senators: Thomas Chabot: day to day (lower body), Josh Norris: out for season (upper body), Rourke Chartier: out (upper body), Matthew Highmore: out (upper-body), Zack MacEwen: out (lower body).

