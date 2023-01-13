Senators extend Coyotes' losing streak to 7 games

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Brady Tkachuk and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and an assist,and the Ottawa Senators stretched the Arizona Coyotes' losing streak to seven games with a 5-3 victory Thursday night.

Tkachuk and Derick Brassard scored in a testy first period that included Arizona All-Star Clayton Keller's cross-checking game misconduct.

The Coyotes cut two-goal deficits in half three times, the last on Barrett Hayton's backhander with 2:44 left. Arizona then pulled goalie Karel Vejmelka and sent a flurry of shots at Anton Forsberg, but Artem Zub scored on an empty net to end it.

Mark Kastelic also scored and Forsberg stopped 27 shots. Tkachuk and Kastelic are Arizona natives.

Dylan Guenther had a goal and an assist, and Lawson Crouse also scored for Arizona. Vejmelka had 42 saves.

Tkachuk scored midway through the first period, punching in a rebound that popped high in the air. Keller was then sent off for retaliating after Erik Brännström hit him twice with his stick.

Brassard scored midway through the five-minute penalty, punching in a loose puck after his redirect went under Vejmelka. The Coyotes challenged for goaltender interference, but it was upheld upon review.

Guenther scored on a power play midway through the second period by lifting a shot from the right circle over Forsberg's stick shoulder.

DeBrincat gave Ottawa two-goal lead again late in the third period, jabbing at a puck underneath Vejmelka until he forced it into the goal.

The Coyotes still had some fight left.

Arizona withstood a lengthy shift in their own end and Crouse cut Ottawa's lead to 3-2 with a tap-in goal on a pass from Nick Bjugstad.

Kastelic scored midway through the third period, redirecting a pass from Jake Sanderson after the Coyotes turned it over behind their goal.

NOTES: Coyotes D Troy Strecher played his 400th NHL game. .. Ottawa F Mathieu Joseph was with the team in Arizona, but didn't play. He's been out since Dec. 8 with a lower-body injury. ... Vejmelka is 0-5 and allowed 21 goals in January ... The Senators ended a four-game losing streak in Arizona.

Story continues

UP NEXT

Senators: At Colorado on Saturday night.

Coyotes: At Minnesota on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

John Marshall, The Associated Press