Senators Say Fidelity's New 401(k) Option is Risky, But Is It Right for You?

Wola Odeniran
·6 min read
SmartAsset: Should You Add Bitcoin to Your Retirement Plan?
SmartAsset: Should You Add Bitcoin to Your Retirement Plan?

Democrat senators sent a letter to Fidelity Investments questioning why the company would allow its 401(k) participants to be exposed to Bitcoin. Legislators called the crypto investment a “volatile, illiquid and speculative asset.” In April 2022, Fidelity Investments announced that it would allow individuals to allocate part of their retirement plan savings to Bitcoin. Let’s break down the risks and benefits of adding a crypto asset to your retirement plan.

A financial advisor could help pick the best assets for your retirement plan.

Why U.S. Senators Called Out Fidelity Investments 

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Richard Durbin (D-IL) and Tina Smith (D-MN) sent a letter to Fidelity Investments CEO Abigail Johnson criticizing the company’s decision to allow 401(k) participants to add Bitcoin to their investments.

In a joint statement, the senators said, “As one of the largest 401(k) providers, Fidelity (must be aware) of the precarious position of Americans’ retirement savings. While the average 401(k) balance is $129,157, the median balance for 401(k) accounts is just $33,472. With Americans living longer today than ever before, it is apparent that too many retirees are likely to outlast their balances during their golden years.”

Fidelity announced in April that retirement account participants could add Bitcoin to their retirement plans, which could allow savers to benefit from tax-leveraged accounts and diversify long-term holdings.

“There is growing interest from plan sponsors for vehicles that enable them to provide their employees access to digital assets in defined-contribution plans, and in turn from individuals with an appetite to incorporate cryptocurrencies into their long-term investment strategies,” said Dave Gray, Fidelity’s head of workplace retirement offerings and platforms, in a statement at the time.

Senators say that while 401(k) participants are fortunate to have access to a retirement plan, there are those who don’t have the ability within their budget to contribute to their employer-sponsored plan and will likely use their wages for personal and household essentials.

“This begs the question: when saving for retirement is already a challenge for so many Americans, why would Fidelity allow those who can save to be exposed to an untested, highly volatile asset like Bitcoin?” the Senators asked in the joint letter.

What Is Bitcoin?

SmartAsset: Should You Add Bitcoin to Your Retirement Plan?
SmartAsset: Should You Add Bitcoin to Your Retirement Plan?

Bitcoin is a virtual currency that is created and exchanged independently from the banking system or government authority. It is designed as a form of money that can be used by any group, person or entity without third-party involvement.

Bitcoins are created through the mining process, which involves computers solving mathematical equations. And when the computer solves the equation, it creates a specific number sequence that will be assigned to the bitcoin.

From an investment perspective, while Bitcoin won’t soon be available in Fidelity’s target-date retirement funds the way stocks, bonds and other securities currently are, the company has already laid the groundwork by recently introducing two Bitcoin-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs), one of which is called Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG).

Available since April 2022, FDIG gives exposure to companies involved in blockchain technology, cryptocurrency and digital payments processing. The top holdings in FDIG include companies such as Block Inc. (SQ), Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT), Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) and CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK).

Benefits and Risks of Bitcoin

Cryptocurrency experts and investors have lauded Bitcoin as an inflation hedge with a maximum supply of 21 million coins and unpredictable tendencies.

Bitcoin advocates maintain that its fixed number of coins provides scarcity and protects value during times of high inflation, which differs from central banks that can increase and tighten money supply depending on economic conditions.

Bitcoin prices can also have quick, high earning potential. For example, in early 2017, the cryptocurrency was valued at around $1,000 but spiked above $20,000 in December of that year. By April 2021, it more than tripled in value to above $66,000. But just over a year later, Bitcoin is valued at just over $22,500, almost one-third of its 2021 peak.

Despite this volatility, financial advisors remain keen on cryptocurrency investment. A 2022 Nasdaq survey of 500 financial advisors says that 72% want to invest more in Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency sector if a Bitcoin spot ETF gets approved.

For reference, a spot Bitcoin ETF would trade based on the price of Bitcoin, as opposed to futures ETFs, which trade on the price of Bitcoin futures.

The survey also reports that 86% of advisors who are preallocated to Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies are planning to increase their allocation over the next year. And 50% are using Bitcoin-based ETF futures, while another 28% are planning to do the same within the next year as well.

Investors planning to invest in Bitcoin as an inflation hedge should take note that the crypto market has been tracking the stock market in 2022. And this has caused concern that investor sentiment in the stock market is spilling over to the crypto market.

For reference, the Chicago-based financial services company Morningstar said in April 2022 that the correlation between Bitcoin and other major asset classes “has gradually increased over the past few years.”

One month earlier, the Department of Labor asked plan fiduciaries to “exercise extreme care” before they consider adding a cryptocurrency option to a 401(k) plan’s investment menu.

Sens. Warren, Durbin and Smith underline this risk as well.

“Perhaps most troubling is that in pointing to the risks of investing in Bitcoin on its website and planning to cap plan participants’ Bitcoin exposure to 20%, Fidelity is acknowledging it is well aware of the dangers associated with investing in Bitcoin and digital assets, yet is deciding to move ahead anyway,” they said in the joint letter.

Bottom Line

SmartAsset: Should You Add Bitcoin to Your Retirement Plan?
SmartAsset: Should You Add Bitcoin to Your Retirement Plan?

Participants in a 401(k) plan should carefully consider the benefits and risks before making crypto investments. While investors have put money into Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation, financial experts have also pointed out that the correlation between Bitcoin and the stock market has changed.

Retirement Planning Tips

  • Working on a financial plan with a financial advisor is key to reaching and maintaining your retirement goals. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

  • SmartAsset’s free 401(k) calculator can help you estimate how much your retirement savings can grow over time.

Photo credit: ©iStock/rarrarorro, ©iStock/Tevarak, ©iStock/stockforliving

The post Senators Call Out Fidelity for Adding Bitcoin to 401(k)s. Are You at Risk? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Hockey Canada should not be hosting this world junior tournament

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted a lot of Canadian hockey in the last few years, but when 2022 began there was hope this year could be different. The men's world junior championship tournament was rescheduled to this month after it was postponed in December because of numerous COVID cases among players. The tournament showcasing the brightest and the best of

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • National Bank Open a chance for several WTA players to have memorable returns

    TORONTO — A lingering foot injury that kept Canada's Leylah Fernandez out of action for over two months was also an opportunity for her to learn about herself. Now Fernandez knows just how impatient she can be. "I thought I was going to be extremely patient and that I was going to be able to take that time off and accept it," Fernandez said of the injury suffered on May 31 in a French Open quarterfinal against Italy's Martina Trevisan. "But in reality I was just antsy. I was taking my racket and

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Fernandez digs deep to win NBO singles opener against resilient Sanders

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez made her return to the court Monday night with a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win against Australian Storm Sanders in the opening round of the National Bank Open. For Fernandez, of Laval, Que., it's her first time in competition since suffering a stress fracture in her foot during a quarterfinal loss to Martina Trevisan on May 31. After the start time had been delayed due to the earlier suspension of Sloane Stephens' match against Sofia Kenin, and their final set needing

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt