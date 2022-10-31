Senators bring road losing streak into matchup with the Lightning

Ottawa Senators (4-4-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (5-4-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators will look to break a three-game road slide when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay went 51-23-8 overall and 23-11-3 in division games last season. The Lightning scored 285 total goals last season, with 63 power-play goals and seven shorthanded goals.

Ottawa had a 33-42-7 record overall while going 11-12-3 against opponents from the Atlantic Division last season. The Senators allowed 3.2 goals per game while scoring 2.7 last season.

INJURIES: Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Cam Talbot: out (upper-body), Artem Zub: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press