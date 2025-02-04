Senators bring 5-game win streak into matchup against the Lightning

Ottawa Senators (29-20-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (27-20-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -179, Senators +150; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the Tampa Bay Lightning seeking to prolong a five-game win streak.

Tampa Bay is 27-20-4 overall and 3-9-0 against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning have scored 176 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank fourth in the league.

Ottawa is 29-20-4 overall and 7-4-1 against the Atlantic Division. The Senators have gone 16-7-3 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Tuesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Senators won 5-4 in the last meeting. Drake Batherson led the Senators with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Hagel has 22 goals and 32 assists for the Lightning. Jake Guentzel has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Tim Stutzle has 17 goals and 36 assists for the Senators. Joshua Norris has scored four goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Senators: 7-2-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press