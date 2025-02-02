Senators bring 4-game win streak into matchup with the Predators

Ottawa Senators (28-20-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (18-26-7, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the Nashville Predators seeking to extend a four-game win streak.

Nashville has gone 12-9-3 at home and 18-26-7 overall. The Predators have a 4-5-7 record in one-goal games.

Ottawa has a 28-20-4 record overall and a 12-13-2 record in road games. The Senators have given up 139 goals while scoring 147 for a +8 scoring differential.

Monday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Senators won the previous meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg has 18 goals and 31 assists for the Predators. Steven Stamkos has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Tim Stutzle has 17 goals and 35 assists for the Senators. Joshua Norris has scored four goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Senators: 7-2-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press