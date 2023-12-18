Senators bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Coyotes

Ottawa Senators (11-15, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (15-13-2, fifth in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators head into the matchup with the Arizona Coyotes after losing four games in a row.

Arizona has a 15-13-2 record overall and a 10-5-0 record in home games. The Coyotes are seventh in NHL play with 129 total penalties (averaging 4.3 per game).

Ottawa is 11-15 overall and 3-6-0 in road games. The Senators are second in league play serving 13.5 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has scored 10 goals with 16 assists for the Coyotes. Michael Carcone has seven goals over the last 10 games.

Tim Stutzle has six goals and 23 assists for the Senators. Claude Giroux has scored four goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Senators: 3-7-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 5.1 penalties and 17.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Vladislav Kolyachonok: out (lower body), Bryan Little: out for season (upper body), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Sean Durzi: day to day (lower body), Barrett Hayton: out (upper body), Travis Boyd: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Senators: Thomas Chabot: out (leg), Rourke Chartier: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press