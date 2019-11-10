Senators break franchise record with two goals in four seconds

A lot can get done in four seconds, like scoring two goals. (Photo by Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Ottawa Senators might break a lot of records this year. Of course, most of them will be bad, but on Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Sens were able to net something positive for their season.

In just four seconds of play, Ottawa managed to break a record for the quickest goals in franchise history with two lightning-quick tallies.

Offensive juggernaut Ottawa Senators?

Beginning this insane sequence of events is a snipe from Tyler Ennis that bounces off of Vladislav Namestnikov and behind Hurricanes goaltender James Reimer. A gorgeous zone entry and then a drop pass from Colin White sets up Ennis for the scoring chance — something that doesn’t happen all too often for the Sens.

Just four seconds of game action later, it was Jean-Gabriel Pageau bursting up the ice with speed — the beginning of the play is tough to make out since there was no video evidence. Apparently the Senators’ offensive barrage was a little too quick for the broadcast crew to switch back to the game.

The @Senators recorded the 10th instance in NHL history of a team scoring two goals in a span of four seconds or less. #NHLStats: https://t.co/vlsCCMHkwd pic.twitter.com/QN8nGDBRLJ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 10, 2019

This is now the 10th time in league history that a team has scored two goals in four seconds or less. The record is still held by the Canadiens, who scored two goals in two seconds last year against the Capitals.

