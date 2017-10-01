Senators assign defencemen Thomas Chabot, Ben Harpur to AHL Belleville

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators assigned defencemen Thomas Chabot and Ben Harpur to AHL Belleville on Sunday.

Ottawa also placed forward Max McCormick on waivers with the purpose of being assigned to the AHL if he clears.

The 20-year-old Chabot struggled in the Sens' final pre-season game on Saturday — a 9-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. He played 16:59 and had a minus-five rating.

Harpur, 22, was a minus-two against the Canadiens and logged 18:10.

McCormick played in seven games for the Senators last season.

Chabot started last season with Ottawa and played in one game before being returned to the Saint John Sea Dogs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The Sainte-Marie, Que., native helped lead Canada to a silver medal at the world junior championship and was named the tournament's most valuable player. Chabot also helped the Sea Dogs win a QMJHL title and advance to the Memorial Cup.

The Senators selected Chabot 18th overall in the 2015 NHL draft.

The Canadian Press