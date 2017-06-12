Senators ask Dion Phaneuf to waive no-move clause for expansion draft

The Ottawa Senators have reportedly asked defenceman Dion Phaneuf to waive his no-movement clause for the purpose of exposing him in the June 21 NHL expansion draft.

If Phaneuf, 32, agrees to waive the clause, the Senators will not be forced to protect him from the expansion draft, and can instead use the spot to protect another defenceman, such as Marc Methot or Mark Borowiecki.

Teams must submit their lists by 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 17.

While the Senators have been happy with Phaneuf's play since his arrival in a trade with Toronto in 2016, his contract carries a cap hit of $7 million US through the 2020-21 season.

In 81 games this season, Phaneuf had nine goals and 30 points, making him the Senators' second-highest scoring defenceman.