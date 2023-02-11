Senators' Anton Forsberg stretchered off ice with injury after Oilers' Zach Hyman lands on him

The Ottawa Senators lost their four-game winning streak and the goaltender who helped them get there.

The Edmonton Oilers, leading 5-3 in the third period, were on a power play Saturday afternoon when Zach Hyman came out front to try to score on Anton Forsberg. He was checked by Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic and landed on the goaltender's leg. Eventually, the Oilers got a goal from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to go up by three with 5:23 left.

But Forsberg was grabbing at his right leg as the play ended. A trainer came out to check on him as the goaltender grimaced in pain. Several minutes later, a stretcher was called for and Forsberg left the ice that way.

scary situation here in ottawa as sens goaltender anton forsberg is down in serious pain. the stretcher is out to take him off the ice. pic.twitter.com/LfhHiqn5vP — zach (@zjlaing) February 11, 2023

Backup goalie Mads Sogaard came into the game and stopped all three shots he faced in the 6-3 loss.

Senators coach D.J. Smith said after the game that there was no update on Forsberg and the team probably would know more on Sunday morning.

"He's been great for us all year," Senators captain Brady Tkachuk told reporters. "No update, but I hope it's not as severe as it looks."

Forsberg, 30, was coming off three consecutive wins. He also had stopped 21 of 22 shots in a 2-1 victory against the New York Islanders on Jan. 25 after replacing injured Cam Talbot, who got the win in that game.

Talbot, who was acquired from the Minnesota Wild last summer, remains out. He's an unrestricted free agent this summer while Forsberg signed a three-year, $8.25 million extension through 2024-25 last March.

