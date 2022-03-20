Senators acquire defenceman Travis Hamonic from Canucks

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Travis Hamonic from the Vancouver Canucks for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft.

The 31-year-old had three goals and four assists in 24 games with Vancouver this season.

Hamonic has registered 43 goals and 205 points in 699 regular-season contests with the Canucks, New York Islanders and Calgary Flames. He has one goal and three assists in 22 playoff games.

The third-round pick heading to Vancouver in the deal announced Sunday originally belonged to the Canucks before it was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights and subsequently flipped to the Senators.

Hamonic signed a US$6-million, two-year contract with the Canucks in July.

The NHL trade deadline is set for Monday at 3 p.m. ET.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2022.

The Canadian Press