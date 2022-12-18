Senator Tillis’ opposition to the pregnancy bill has me asking ‘what’s next?’

Pregnancy rights

It never dawned on me before reading Sara Pequeño’s Dec. 15 column that someday a woman of child-bearing age — a sizable proportion of working women — might be required to provide an anti-abortion employer a reason for her visit to her doctor. That, however, doesn’t seem so far-fetched from those who would oppose a bill to accommodate pregnant employees, as Sen. Thom Tillis has.

What’s next, a requirement that women be accompanied to the doctor by a male relative to ensure that they don’t discuss anything that might touch on the subject of reproductive freedom?

Amy Keith, Charlotte

ESG investing

Regarding “NC treasurer joins GOP in targeting ‘woke’ investing,” (Dec. 14 Editorial):

Thank goodness, state Treasurer Dale Folwell doesn’t share the Editorial Board’s enthusiasm for ESG investing. Windmills and solar panels are terrific, but we’re going to need fossil fuels for a while longer and I don’t want BlackRock, Vanguard or any other brokerage firm tilting at those windmills with my life savings.

Don Justice, Charlotte

Budd and Murphy

Regarding “Inquiry reveals texts from Budd, Murphy on election theories,” (Dec. 14):.

U.S. Reps. Ted Budd and Greg Murphy were elected on the same ballot as Joe Biden. They didn’t complain about their elections being fraudulent. They and the other N.C. reps who texted Mark Meadows took an oath of office that said: “I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution...against all enemies foreign and domestic, so help me God.” They did not honor that oath. They need to resign and be held accountable.

Daryl Solomonson, Charlotte

School start dates

Regarding the Union County Board of Education’s decision to change their school year start and end dates, I would like to ask what message they’re sending to students? State regulations say the school year can’t start before Aug. 26. However, the Union County BOE doesn’t like the regulation, so they chose to ignore it because there are no consequences. What an example they are setting! Don’t be surprised when students pick and choose which rules to follow.

C. G. Kilburn, Monroe

Big Poultry

Kudos to News & Observer and Charlotte Observer reporters for exposing the lack of regulation in the N.C. poultry industry. Shame on the legislature for being one of the few governing bodies in the U.S. that failed to enact legislation to regulate an industry that so impacts the health and welfare of citizens. Not only would enabling legislation protect N.C. citizens from health hazards, it could protect poultry farmers from the conglomerates that control them. A free press with its investigative reporting is the greatest bulwark against the tyranny of a reactionary legislature and conglomerates whose only interest is profits.

Louise Goodnight, Charlotte

Owning a home

A recent Cato Institute poll finds 87% of Americans are concerned about housing affordability. With soaring demand for housing, especially among younger Americans, market-based reforms are needed to lower prices, especially by building more housing. To achieve “affordable housing,” we shouldn’t focus on subsidizing demand or flawed government programs but on increasing supply.

For example, the government could lower tariffs on steel and aluminum to lower construction costs and it could reduce permitting fees and zoning regulations. Homeownership is part of the “American dream” and free markets can support this dream.

Gabriel Russ, Lincolnton