Senator Lidia Thorpe quits Greens party to pursue black sovereignty

Victorian senator Lidia Thorpe has announced she is quitting the Greens and will move to the crossbench.

She made the announcement at a press conference in Canberra on Monday afternoon, after it was initially reported by Guardian Australia.

“I have told Greens [leader] Adam Bandt and the Senate president, that I am resigning from the Greens to sit on the Senate crossbench,” Thorpe said.

“This country has a strong grassroots black sovereign movement, full of staunch and committed warriors, and I want to represent that movement fully in this Parliament. It has become clear to me, that I can’t do that from within the Greens.

“Now, I will be able to speak freely, on all issues, from a sovereign perspective, without being constrained by portfolios and agreed party positions.

“Greens MPs, members and supporters, have told me they want to support the Voice. This is at odds with the community of activists who are saying treaty before Voice.”

Senator Thorpe said she would not reveal how she would vote on the voice to parliament. She has previously said she would oppose the body unless she is satisfied that it “guarantees First Nations sovereignty is not ceded”.

Greens party room members have grappled with the possibility that Thorpe could quit for the crossbench since her public commentary criticising the referendum to entrench the Indigenous voice in the constitution and formal notification that she cannot support the voice to parliament unless it is combined with recognition of Indigenous sovereignty.

Under an agreement struck in the party room last week, Thorpe was given free rein to vote against the proposal while the Greens decide if they will support the referendum. They are expected to announce their stance this week.

Anthony Albanese, constitutional experts and the expert working group have said the voice will have no bearing on First Nations sovereignty.

Thorpe wrote to attorney general, Mark Dreyfus, with a 1 February deadline requesting further assurance, such as formal recognition that Indigenous sovereignty was never ceded in the referendum bill.

Although the Greens leader, Adam Bandt, and deputy leader, Mehreen Faruqi, have previously backed Thorpe continuing as First Nations spokesperson on the basis the voice is a small part of the portfolio, party room members privately questioned whether that is viable in the year of the referendum campaign.

Last week the Greens held a two-day retreat in Mount Macedon to discuss their 2023 strategy. Despite reports that Thorpe would take part remotely, Guardian Australia understands the Victorian senator did not participate.

In November Thorpe put her name to the establishment of an inquiry into Indigenous bodies pushed by some of the Coalition’s most strident opponents of the voice, before being forced to withdraw by the Bandt and party colleagues.

Thorpe blamed an “administrative error” for her support for the motion, which is due to be voted on as early as Tuesday, after Monday’s Senate business was delayed by condolence motions for former senator Jim Molan.