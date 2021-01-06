Senator Hawley branded a liar as police say protesters outside his house were peaceful

Hawley branded a liar as police say protesters outside his house were peaceful (Getty Images)

Senator Josh Hawley was branded a liar as police said that protestors outside his home were peaceful - and not violent Antifa as the lawmaker claimed.

Mr Hawley had alleged that the “scumbag” protestors threatened his wife and daughter and tried to pound open the door of his Virginia property while he was away in Missouri.

But police say that the protestors were in fact peaceful and agreed to leave when it was explained that they were breaking local picketing laws.

The group congregated at Mr Hawley’s home on Monday night to protest his pledge to reject the results of the presidential election during the congressional certification process on Wednesday.

Police confirmed they were called to the Washington DC suburb of Vienna, Virginia, after a report of “people protesting in front of the house.”

“Tonight while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can’t travel,” Mr Hawley wrote on Twitter.

“They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence.”

Tonight while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can’t travel. They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 5, 2021

Officers at the scene reported that they found that the “people were peaceful,” said Master Police Officer Juan Vazquez, a spokesman for the Town of Vienna Police Department.

The protestors had violated a string of laws, including the state’s code about picketing in front of a house, a town noise ordinance and a littering code, said Mr Vazquez.

He added that officers explained the violations and “everyone just left.”

Story continues

“There were no issues, no arrests. We didn’t think it was that big of a deal,” said Mr Vazquez.

The ShutdownDC group posted a one-hour video showing the protestors chanting and shouting outside Mr Hawley’s home, and walking up to his doorstep.

The video also shows police arriving at Mr Hawley’s home, and one officer can be heard asking, “Can we maybe quiet down until we have a supervisor out here?”

Read More

Josh Hawley unstuck in Fox News interview about electoral college

Walmart apologizes for tweet calling Sen. Hawley sore loser

Sen. Josh Hawley writing book: 'The Tyranny of Big Tech.'

The Latest: Hawley defends rationale for contesting election