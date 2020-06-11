Senator Cory Booker Gets Emotional on ‘Conan’

Click here to read the full article.

Senator Cory Booker got visibly emotional during a frank interview with Conan O’Brien that is slated to air on the late-night host’s Wednesday evening program on TBS.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

During the conversation, O’Brien notes that he has deliberately avoided bringing up President Trump as a topic during the show for several episodes, but told the Democratic Senator from New Jersey he can’t help but discuss him because he “has a chronic inability to demonstrate empathy” at a tough moment for the nation. O’Brien has for several days focused on reaction to recent protests nationwide over the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

More from Variety

“You can’t lead the people if you don’t love the people, and he just does not love all Americans,” said Senator Booker, who was a Democratic candidate for president before ending his campaign in January, noting that Trump’s inability to show empathy means “he is illegitimate in the kind of moral leadership that we need.”

“I have so much hurt for what he has done to people,” said Booker, who tells O’Brien he has been approached by people who are immigrants asking him to do something to keep the president from disparaging people of various races and nationalities.

O’Brien has allocated many of his recent programs to discussions about the nation’s response to the Floyd killing. On Monday, for example, he interviewed Melvin Carter, mayor of St. Paul, Minnesota. Last week, for example, he talked to actor Sam Richardson, known for his roles in “Veep” and “Detroiters.”

Story continues

“Conan” airs on TBS at 11 p.m. eastern.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.