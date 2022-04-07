Senate votes 100-0 to end Russia trade status, enact oil ban

·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate voted unanimously Thursday to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and ban the importation of its oil, ratcheting up the U.S. response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine amid reports of atrocities.

Lawmakers overwhelmingly support the substance of the two bills, but they had languished for weeks in the Senate as lawmakers worked to hammer out the final details. Both bills are expected to gain the House's support later Thursday before going to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

Each bill passed the Senate unanimously, 100-0.

Biden has already taken executive action to ban Russian oil, liquefied natural gas and coal to the United States. The legislation puts the effort into law.

The bill to end normal trade relations with Russia paves the way for Biden to enact higher tariffs on various imports, such as certain steel and aluminum products, further weakening the Russian economy under President Vladimir Putin. It also ensures Belarus receives less favorable tariff treatment.

“Ending normal trade relations hammers home that Putin has made Russia into a full-fledged pariah state," said Sen Ron Wyden, the Democratic chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced late Wednesday a breakthrough in negotiations to bring the bills up for votes before lawmakers travel back to their home states and congressional districts for two weeks. Some lawmakers said that the failure to take final action on the bills was sending the wrong message to allies and to Russia.

“Now, I wish this could have happened sooner, but after weeks of talks with the other side, it's important that we have found a path forward," Schumer said.

Schumer said the images coming out of Ukraine as the war drags on “are pure, pure evil. Hundreds of civilians murdered in cold blood."

“No nation whose military is committing war crimes deserves free trade status with the United States," Schumer said moments before the vote.

While there was overwhelming support for suspending preferential trade treatment for Russia, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., blocked speedy consideration of the bill over concerns that its language on who can be sanctioned for human rights abuses is too broad, leaving it ripe for abuse. A few other Republicans had voiced similar concerns, though the bill passed 424-8 in the House.

Schumer opted to let senators work behind the scenes on language that lawmakers from both parties and the White House could accept, rather than chew up floor time to overcome the filibuster.

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., said, practically speaking, the impact of the delay on the trade bill is minimal “because there's virtually no trade right now coming in from Russia." Still, he said passage of the bill is important.

“Messaging is important here and showing action is important," Cardin said. “You've got the Ukrainians on the battlefield every day. The least we can do is get these bills passed."

The bill also provides the president with the authority to return normal tariff treatment for Russia as well as resume trade in Russian energy products subject to certain conditions.

While Russian oil makes up only a small part of U.S. imports, it carries a high price for lawmakers in Congress who viewed the ban as a moral test in blocking an economic lifeline for Putin’s regime.

While the two bills had already received overwhelming support in the House, changes made as a result of the Senate negotiations means the chamber will have to take them up again, which is expected later Thursday.

Kevin Freking, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Man accused of killing teenager north of Montreal to plead guilty to 2nd-degree murder

    The man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl in the Laurentians a little more than two years ago will plead guilty to second-degree murder. Océane Boyer's body was found on the side of the road on Feb. 26, 2020 in Brownsburg-Chatham, Que., which is located about an hour north of Montreal. She died from severe head trauma. François Sénécal, 53, who was close friend to Océane's family and considered to be an uncle to the slain teenager, was arrested a day after her body was found and charged with

  • Non-verbal teenager missing in California woods hits rocks together to alert rescuers

    A non-verbal teenager lost in the woods managed to alert rescuers to his whereabouts by hitting rocks together. The 16-year-old boy with developmental disabilities ran away from his mother and sister during a hike in Glendale, Los Angeles County, and disappeared. Search and rescue teams were sent to comb the area around Crescenta Valley Park, south of Angeles National Forest, which is covered with thick brush and trees.

  • Calls to health line reveal desperation of Quebec care home owners as COVID-19 hit

    MONTREAL — Newly released recordings of phone calls to a Quebec government health line from March 2020 reveal how desperate the owners of a long-term care home were as COVID-19 struck their establishment during the pandemic's first wave. The two calls from the owners of Residence Herron, where 47 people died in spring of 2020, were entered into evidence for the coroner's inquest investigating COVID-19 deaths in the province's care homes. In the recordings first published Wednesday by La Presse,

  • Judge orders owner to demolish Packard plant in Detroit

    DETROIT (AP) — A judge has ordered the demolition of the deteriorating Packard auto plant in Detroit, finding that it had become a public nuisance. Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Brian Sullivan wrote in an order that the plant's Peruvian owner, Fernando Palazuelo, and his company, Arte Express Detroit, must remove all rubbish and debris from the sprawling site and demolish all buildings and structures on the property, which covers several blocks on Detroit's east side. The March 31 order decla

  • Dye & Durham Announces Departure of CFO

    Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals, today announced that Avjit Kamboj, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, will be stepping down from his role effective May 15, 2022. Avjit has decided to return to his consulting practice, KAM Consulting Services Inc. Avjit will be advising the Company on a consulting

  • I tried this $55 hot air brush for the perfect blowout at home — here are the results

    Here's the tool that gave me a salon-like blowout at home.

  • Mariupol mayor says 5,000 civilians have been killed, city turned 'into a death camp'

    Mariupol mayor says 5,000 civilians have been killed, city turned 'into a death camp'

  • Two men arrested after targeting Secret Service agents in influence operation

    The men allegedly spent thousands of dollars impersonating federal officers to get near the agents.

  • PM promises to take back control of energy costs with nuclear expansion

    Ministers are promising ‘cleaner and more affordable energy’ to be made in the UK.

  • Shanghai wrestles with food shortages under virus shutdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Residents of Shanghai are struggling to get meat, rice and other food supplies under anti-coronavirus controls that confine most of its 25 million people in their homes, fueling frustration as the government tries to contain a spreading outbreak. People in China's business capital complain online grocers often are sold out. Some received government food packages of meat and vegetables for a few days. But with no word on when they will be allowed out, anxiety is rising. Zhang Yu, 3

  • Gunman dead after firing more than 100 rounds, officer hurt

    A gunman fired more than 100 rounds in his suburban Minneapolis neighborhood, seriously wounding a police officer before the suspect was shot and later died, police said Wednesday. Officers in Roseville responded to a report of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and encountered a chaotic scene as they immediately came under fire, Police Chief Erika Scheider said during a briefing. An officer was shot in the face and his colleagues dragged him to a squad car and rushed him to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, Scheider said.

  • A wind farm company admitted killing 150 eagles in the US and was fined $8 million. Almost all died from being hit by the blades.

    ESI Energy acknowledged that deaths of more than 150 golden and bald eagles at its sites over the course of a decade.

  • US Navy intends to decommission some of its newest warships

    PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Navy that once wanted smaller, speedy warships to chase down pirates has made a speedy pivot to Russia and China — and many of those recently built ships could be retired. The U.S. Navy wants to decommission nine ships in the Freedom-class of littoral combat ships — warships that cost about $4.5 billion to build. The Navy contends in its budget proposal that the move would free up $50 million per ship annually for other priorities. But it would also reduce the size of

  • Use your tax refund to knock down debt, lift your finances

    So you’re expecting a tax refund this year. With inflation driving up the price of gas, food and nearly everything else, that extra money can’t come soon enough. The hard part is deciding how to spend it. Should you invest the money? Book a trip? If you really want to do yourself a favor, use your refund to pay off debt. Here’s why. YOU’LL SAVE ON INTEREST “The cost of carrying debt is very expensive,” says AnnaMarie Mock, a certified financial planner with Highland Financial Advisors in Wayne,

  • Sanctioned Russian oligarch invested in an off-campus apartment complex for Louisiana State University students

    The Arlington Cottages were financed in part by a $44.1 million loan, which was placed on a watchlist for risk of default due to Vekselberg's involvement.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she reported Jimmy Kimmel to the Capitol Police for a 'threat of violence' after he made a Will Smith joke about her

    "Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him, huh?" Kimmel said while criticizing Greene on his live show.

  • Asian shares track Wall St retreat on interest rate worries

    BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares tracked a retreat on Wall Street after details from last month’s Federal Reserve meeting showed the central bank plans to be aggressive in fighting inflation. The Fed comments added to investor unease over the war in Ukraine, coronavirus outbreaks in China and persistent high inflation. Benchmarks fell Thursday in all major regional markets. U.S. futures fell while oil prices were higher. The minutes from the meeting three weeks ago showed Fed policymakers agreed to b

  • An ex-police officer testified against his former supervisor and mentor — nicknamed 'dad' — at a January 6 trial

    "I absolutely hate this," a former police officer testified Wednesday at trial against a onetime colleague charged in connection with January 6.

  • Labatt ends Canadian operations of CBD drinks venture Fluent Beverage

    TORONTO — Labatt Breweries of Canada will wind down its non-alcoholic beverages company that made drinks containing some of the active ingredients found in cannabis. Fluent Beverages chief executive Jorn Soquet revealed the end of the company's Canadian operations in an email to The Canadian Press, but did not share what prompted the decision. The venture began in 2018 as a partnership between Labatt parent company AB InBev and cannabis producer Tilray Brands Inc., but earlier this year, Tilray

  • Gunmen shoot deputy governor of Myanmar Central Bank

    BANGKOK (AP) — A deputy governor of Myanmar’s Central Bank was shot Thursday at her home, less than a week after tough new regulations were issued ordering that foreign money held in bank accounts in the military-ruled nation must be exchanged for the local currency. There were conflicting accounts of whether Than Than Swe, appointed to her post after the military seized power, survived the attack. She is believed to be the most senior official associated with the military-run administration to