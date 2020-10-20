Senate to vote on PPP reauthorization Tuesday as Pelosi backs away from stimulus deadline

WASHINGTON – The Republican-controlled Senate is set to vote on the reauthorization of the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seemed to back away from a Tuesday deadline to reach a deal on a COVID-19 stimulus plan before the election.

The bill reauthorizes another round of the small business loans but is likely to be blocked by Democrats, who have opposed standalone relief bills.

Pelosi said in an interview with Bloomberg her Tuesday ultimatum was not actually a deadline to have a deal but in fact "the day where we would have our terms on the table, to be able to go to the next step."

Asked how a bill could come together, Pelosi left open the possibility a bill might not be passed until after the election, saying "we could still continue the negotiations. It might not be finished by Election Day."

Although they were close to resolving policy differences on COVID-19 testing provisions, she said there are two outstanding differences. One involves the amount of aid for state and local governments, which Republicans say amounts to bailouts for mismanaged governments if too much is allocated, and the other is over COVID-19 liability protections for businesses, a provision opposed by Democrats.

Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill said Monday the speaker hoped she would "have clarity on whether we will be able to pass a bill before the election" by the end of Tuesday. Pushing the negotiations until after the elections means both parties would not restart negotiations until the "lame duck" session of Congress, which is the time period between the election and when a new Congress is sworn in next year.

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans up for a vote Tuesday have helped keep many small businesses stay afloat during the pandemic but expired Aug. 8 and have not been authorized since then. Under the program, businesses with 500 or fewer workers were eligible for loans up to $10 million, which became forgivable if at least 60% of the amount is spent on payroll. The Senate's bill would restart the loan program.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., dared Democrats to oppose the PPP bill, noting it is not a topic that both sides disagree on.

“I’ll let you in on a secret. There’s something Senators do when we want something to pass: We vote for it,” the Kentucky Republican said on the Senate floor Tuesday. “It’s no counterargument to complain that the PPP legislation does not also contain 100 other things. The entire point is to agree where we can and make law while we keep arguing over the rest.”

He criticized Democrats he said were holding up additional relief for Americans over provisions that aren’t related to COVID-19. He said funds for the small business loan program had “been taken hostage” by Democrats.

“The Democratic leaders have spent months holding out for a long far-left wish list of non-COVID-related priorities and obstructing any additional aid until they get it,” he argued. “All-or-nothing. That’s been their position. Either Democrats get every unrelated policy they want or American families get nothing. So for months, they’ve blocked bipartisan aid at every turn.”

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., blasted McConnell and said the PPP bill was nothing more than a “stunt” designed to fail in the chamber. He said if McConnell were serious about getting help to American families and businesses then he would be at the negotiating table. McConnell has not played a role in the talks, instead leaving the negotiating to Democrats and the White House.

“The response here in Congress to a pandemic that affects our country in a way we haven't seen in decades should be to comprehensively provide relief,” Schumer argued. “Our mission is not to pick out one or two industries and say maybe later to the rest. We can't privilege a small issue here or there and ask everyone else to wait. Our mission is to deliver big for a country, and a people who are suffering direly.”

Both sides are struggling to reach a deal just weeks before the election, with Democrats and Republicans hundreds of billions of dollars apart in their proposals and unable to resolve major policy differences on COVID-19 testing, liability protections, and school funding.

