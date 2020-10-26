Senate to vote on Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation to Supreme Court following all-night Senate session

WASHINGTON – Judge Amy Coney Barrett is poised become the ninth justice on the Supreme Court on Monday, solidifying a 6-3 conservative majority on the high court that Democrats warn could have lasting impacts on the nation's health care and rights for individuals.

The Republican-led Senate is expected to confirm her to the Supreme Court in a vote Monday evening, capping off a sprint to place Barrett on the high court before Election Day over Democratic objections.

Barrett, an appeals court judge touted by religious conservatives, needs a majority of the votes in the Senate to be confirmed, a likely outcome in a body where Republicans outnumber Democrats 53-47. There is little Democrats can do to halt the final vote as only one Republican senator, Susan Collins of Maine, said she would vote against Barrett, though liberals have spent days using procedural maneuvers to slow the process and force votes on contentious issues.

Over the weekend, senators debated Barrett's nomination with Democrats noting what is at stake with Barrett's appointment, notably the future of the nation's health care under the Affordable Care Act, and Republicans highlighting her career and her qualifications to serve on the nation's highest court.

"The Senate is doing the right thing. We're moving this nomination forward and colleagues, by tomorrow night we'll have a new member of the United States Supreme Court," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said during a lengthy speech on the Senate floor Sunday afternoon.

McConnell, who called Barrett one of the "most qualified nominees for judicial service that we have seen in our lifetimes," noted that while Democrats might be able to roll back Republican policy achievements in the years to come, Barrett’s expected confirmation to the high court could not be undone.

“We've made an important contribution to the future of this country. A lot of what we’ve done over the last four years will be undone sooner or later by the next election,” he said. “They won’t be able to do much about this for a long time to come.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Sunday railed against Republicans for pushing forward on Barrett's nomination, calling it an unjust "power grab." He criticized McConnell for moving Barrett through the chamber just days before the election after halting President Barack Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland about 8 months before the 2016 election.

"In order to justify an outrageous power grab that even some members of his party don't agree with, the leader’s argument boils down to ‘but you started it!’” Schumer said. “Any parent with young children would recognize that argument. It's when you know you've done something wrong, but you don't want the blame.”

McConnell has repeatedly pointed to a rules change done by Democrats in 2013 that eliminated the 60-vote threshold required to passing certain judicial appointments. McConnell, using that precedent, broadened that change to include Supreme Court nominees in 2017 – a change that has allowed Republicans to pass nominees, likely including Barrett, in largely party-line votes.

The Senate voted 51-48 on Sunday to limit debate and end a Democratic filibuster. That means the chamber will likely vote to confirm Barrett sometime after 7:30 p.m. EDT Monday following 30 hours of debate. The vote to end debate fell along mostly party lines with Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., not voting.

Senate Democrats gave floor speeches overnight Sunday into Monday opposing Barrett's confirmation.

Just finished the 3-5am shift on the Senate floor in protest of the vote later today on radical Amy Coney Barrett.



She will rule to invalidate Obamacare, causing 23M to lose insurance in the middle of a pandemic. Catastrophic.



Both sad and furious on my rainy drive home.







— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 26, 2020

The fight over filling Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's spot on the court started only hours after the liberal icon died Sept. 18. President Donald Trump and McConnell were left with the opportunity to appoint another conservative justice to the court just weeks before a contentious election that could put the White House and Senate in Democrats' hands.

