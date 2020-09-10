Senate set to vote on scaled-down coronavirus relief package even as fate of bill appears bleak

WASHINGTON – The Senate plans to vote Thursday on a scaled-down, $300 billion coronavirus relief package, even while senators on both sides acknowledge it is unlikely to muster the votes to pass the chamber or ever become law.

The proposal, dubbed the Delivering Immediate Relief to America’s Families, Schools and Small Businesses Act, includes additional unemployment benefits for out-of-work Americans, funding for schools and liability protections for businesses and health care facilities.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., introduced the package on Tuesday, a proposal only a fraction of previous bills that Democrats and Republicans spent weeks squabbling over. Republicans originally were backing a $1 trillion bill, while Democrats have fought for a sprawling package and passed a $3 trillion in the House earlier this spring. But even if all 53 Republicans in the chamber vote in favor of the bill, Democrats have vowed to block the measure, leaving it unlikely to pass.

The continued impasse between Republicans and Democrats leaves the chance a coronavirus stimulus bill likely may not pass Congress before the November election. Lawmakers have only weeks left in session before the election and need to also pass a series of spending bills to avert a government shutdown at the end of the month. Both parties have sought to blame the other for the gridlock as COVID-19 continues to spread and millions go jobless.

More: Senate GOP introduces slimmed-down COVID-19 relief bill that Democrats vow to block

More: Trump, Pelosi, McConnell blame one another as new coronavirus aid package remains out of reach

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the measure would allow for a "pointless vote" Thursday and called the bill both "highly partisan" and "emaciated."

In a Thursday morning speech on the Senate floor, Schumer said McConnell "claims the bill is an attempt at a bipartisan solution but the bill was drafted solely by Republicans, no input by Democrats and rushed to the floor," adding that McConnell should "go look up in the dictionary what bipartisanship means. It's both parties working together."

He has explained that the measure includes proposals Democrats would never get behind, such as provisions on school choice and corporate immunity from certain coronavirus-related lawsuits.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., similarly voiced opposition for the proposal.

“Lets not have a skinny bill when we have a massive problem," she said Thursday.

Pelosi's opposition leaves little chance it would get to the Democratic-led House if it did pass the Senate Thursday. Republicans would need 60 votes Thursday to break a Democratic filibuster, a mechanism requiring three-fifths of the chamber to agree to end the debate period on a measure and allow a final vote.

Republicans acknowledged the measure is unlikely to pass the Senate Thursday and instead would stand more to show voters what type of relief the GOP wants, as polling has continued to show a tough battle for a number of Republican incumbents —races that could allow Democrats to take charge of the chamber.

McConnell has called the vote "procedural," explaining Wednesday, "It’s not a vote to pass our bill tomorrow precisely as written" but something that may further negotiations.

On the Senate floor Thursday, he dared Democrats to shoot down the bill and argued that Americans are eager for relief and tired of the impasse.

"Congress has spent months talking – talking – about whether to give the American people more relief as they continue grappling with this pandemic. Today, we are going to vote. Every Senator will be counted," the Kentucky Republican said. "Today every Senator will either say they want to send families the relief we can agree to, or they want to send families nothing."

But it's not just Democrats threatening to block the bill. A number of Republicans have expressed skepticism over the package, including Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who said he would not vote for it, and John Hawley, R-Mo., who said he is undecided. Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, who faces a tough race in Alabama, was also on the fence about the proposal.

Story continues