Senate Republicans want EPA to drop plan to cut emissions, boost EVs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of 27 Senate Republicans on Thursday called on the Biden administration to drop its plan to drastically cut vehicle emissions through 2032 and ramp up electric vehicle sales.

In a letter led by Senator Shelley Moore Capito, lawmakers said the administration plan will "effectively mandate a costly transition to electric cars and trucks in the absence of congressional direction." The Environmental Protection Agency proposal issued in April estimates sharp emissions cuts would result in 67% of new light duty vehicle sales as electric by 2032.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)